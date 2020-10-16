Thanks to a partnership between the Rural Action Centre in Alberton and the Island company PEI First Aid, over the past decade close to 1,000 people from the local business community and community organizations have received first aid training.
When changes were made to the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act requiring Island businesses and non-profits to have first aid training for their employees, the Rural Action Centre stepped in to help.
“There was businesses who came to us and asked if we would be willing to host that in this area instead of having their employees or their staff travel,” explained Barb MacDonald, client information officer for the centre. “We kept building from that and each year we were able to host more and more training days because the need is there.”
While COVID-19 temporarily halted the courses until July, PEI First Aid was holding a course at the centre on average about once a month.
The courses were being taught at the centre in their boardroom, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and the need for social distancing, the training will be taking place at the Western Community Curling Club for the foreseeable future.
PEI First Aid offers various first aid programs and provides training to both companies and individuals across PEI.
“Everybody should know a little form of first aid,” said Myrna Gavin, who co-owns the business with her husband Claude.
The couple once owned and operated Rooney’s Ambulance, based in Alberton, until 2006. Afterwards, they continued teaching under their company, C & M Inc, recently rebranding as PEI First Aid.
Mr Gavin is a licensed paramedic with 35 years of experience in the healthcare field. He’s been teaching first aid since 1993, a first responder since 1996 and is currently the western region supervisor for Island EMS.
Ms Gavin received her early childhood certification in 1990 and earned a human resources certification through Holland College and UPEI in 1999.
Some of the courses PEI First Aid offers are emergency first aid, standard first aid, medical first responders training, a babysitting course as well as a program called Stay Safe, which teaches basic first aid and safety skills for youth between the ages of 9-13 years old.
All of their first aid courses are health and safety certified and PEI First Aid is also a Canadian Red Cross Training Partner.
“That means we have access to all the tools that the Red Cross has,” said Ms Gavin.
Mr Gavin said what he loves about teaching first aid is the people.
“It’s about giving people education that they may need to use some day,” he said.
Ms MacDonald said the Rural Action Centre and PEI First Aid have worked well over the last decade.
“It’s a good working partnership,” she said. “We promote their services and it’s a service that is needed and appreciated by the people of West Prince, businesses as well as non-profits.”
Ms Gavin said she and her husband love running their small business.
“It’s great, because we set our own hours and we just enjoy it,” she said.
On PEI, a first aid certification is good for three years.
“It’s important to keep up-to-date,” said Ms Gavin.
