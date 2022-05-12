Chief Darlene Bernard is happy for the fishers taking part in the treaty-protected fishery on Lennox Island First Nation.
“They’re young people, and they’ve been wanting to have a space in the fishery and they’re eager,” she said. “They’re entrepreneurial, they want to work hard for their families, they have young families, so I was really pleased for them and for the community.”
Though there were fewer fishers taking part than originally anticipated, the treaty-protected fishery got off to a great start. Three fishers set out at 6 am on May 7, two in a boat, and one in a 16 foot dory, with a total of 240 traps between them, but once more fishers are able to get all their gear together, there will be approximately five boats in the fishery.
One of the issues Indigenous fishers faced ahead of the fishery was the fact that they couldn’t find a boat hauler in the province to bring any of the treaty boats to the harbour at Lennox Island. Instead, the First Nations community wound up hiring someone from New Brunswick to do the job.
“My understanding is that the boat haulers were told that if they hauled our boats, they wouldn’t haul any more non-Indigenous boats,” said Chief Bernard. “We don’t want to cause trouble for the boat hauler or anything like that. We’re going to figure out a way for us to be able to take care of that ourselves because we don’t want to have fight over it or cause anybody to lose anything because of us.”
Chief Bernard said racist comments about the fishery have also been made online, but it’s unclear whether or not they’re coming from anyone in the non-Indigenous fishery. She said the community knew they were going to get remarks of that nature, but she feels the community has done a great job about educating people about the treaty, and that Indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada have spent a lot of years gaining and building capacity in their communities, and trying to work with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to increase their access to the commercial fishery, and to assert their right to a treaty fishery.
One of the fishers taking part is Noah Day, but this isn’t the 23 year-old’s first foray into fishing.
“I just finished the snow crab season, so I’m experienced on the water, I’ve been on the water since I was four years old,” he said. “It’s nice that for the first time, Lennox Island is able to do it. There’s more to come, I guess. It’s nice that it’s here finally.”
Just as Lennox Island will be mirroring the non-Indigenous commercial fishery regarding Setting Day and Landing Day, they will also be mirroring the commercial fishery in terms of pricing. This means whatever price commercial fishers get is what the treaty protected fishers will receive as well.
There has still been no word from DFO regarding a formalized understanding about the fishery, but Chief Bernard is still very open to talking with the department about that.
She said the treaty is a very modest introduction into treaty fishery, but hopefully this will enable Indigenous fishers to move into where they want to be in the commercial fishery.
“These young people have been, I’d almost say on the fringe of the fishery,” she said. “They’ve been involved in it, but not in the manner that they should be. They’ve been on the back of the boat for maybe five years and they had no room to grow or to move up like to a captain of a boat or anything like that, or to be able to increase their ability to make more money to support their families. We’re just like everybody else. We just want to get out there, work really hard to support our families pay our bills and have a little bit left over at the end of the day, to do the fun things that makes life worth living. And I think it’s the same for every other non Indigenous fishers in Mi’kma’ki. There’s space there for all of us, and I think that we just need to work on that and to continue to be safe and respectful of each other and respectful of our treaty relationship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.