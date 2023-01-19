If the numbers are anything to go by, the return of the West Prince Senior Hockey League (WPSHL) is a hit with residents.
“The first game in Tignish, I think the rink had 750 fans,” said Dwayne Handrahan, the league’s president. “When we played in Wellington, I think there was around the same.”
The 2022-2023 season marks the first time the WPSHL will be able to host a full season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last few weeks of the 2019-2020 season were cancelled following the lockdown measures enacted in the province when COVID-19 was first detected in PEI. The decision to cancel the 2020-2021 season was unanimous by all teams involved in the league, and the announcement was made through social media, stating the players understood the pandemic needed to be taken seriously to help keep all Islanders as safe a possible.
Initially, there was hope the 2021-2022 season would be able to take place despite a delay to its start, but it too wound up being cancelled.
The first game of this season took place on Dec. 30, with the hope the league will run to March 29, consisting of eight games in the regular season, and two rounds of playoffs. While the league is back, the team lineup is different. The Tignish Aces and the Wellington Flyers are back, and the Kensington Granites are making their debut in the league. Neither the Alberton Regals nor the O’Leary Maroons iced a team this year.
“We opened it up a little bit because it would have been too hard to run with just two teams,” said Mr Handrahan. “The third team breaks it up a little bit.”
Mr Handrahan said there’s a little disappointment over that because Alberton and O’Leary have a good-natured rivalry and over the years have gone back and forth in becoming league champions.
“I don’t know if it’s a shortage of players,” he said. “Some maybe were sitting out too long and didn’t want to get back into it. Once you get out of something, it’s hard to get back into it, but after we started, people started coming out of the woodwork wanting to play, which looks good for next year.”
While the league offers great entertainment, it’s also acts as a fundraiser of sorts for the communities. The rinks in Tignish and Wellington run their teams, meaning the rinks get whatever money is made from the game.
“We need these fundraisers in West Prince, because the families aren’t getting bigger, they’re getting smaller,” said Mr Handrahan. “In a few years, some of these rinks aren’t going to be able to survive if they don’t have this revenue.”
The WPSHL started in 2016, and it’s estimated somewhere between $60,000 and $80,000 was raised league-wide in the first two seasons. Before the pandemic, as many as 700 fans were in the stands per game, great for the league and for the rinks.
The league’s operating model is dependent on having over 200 people in every night on a consistent basis to cover the costs associated with running the league, along with raising money for the local arenas. When social distancing measures were in place, multiple cohorts of 50 participants were permitted at a recreational facilities over the span of a day.
For Mr Handrahan, the hope is to have between 400 and 500 fans per game.
While this year’s team numbers are smaller, Mr Handrahan hopes to expand more in the coming years. He said he’d like to expand and, along with Kensington, welcome teams from Summerside, Crapaud, and parts of central PEI as well. He thinks it would also be interesting if a league was formed in eastern PEI, which could then join in the playoffs, essentially becoming something akin to an Island-wide tournament.
“Everybody’s happy, everybody is talking about it, and everybody is coming out to watch it,” said Mr Handrahan. “I don’t know what it is, fans just love watching senior hockey.”
