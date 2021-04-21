It can be very confusing reading through the amounts of information available on exercise and fat loss. Any movement at all burns calories so theoretically anything we do can be viewed as fat loss inducing exercise.
What most think of is aerobic activities that raise the heart rate for set periods of time. Running, jogging, aerobic classes, swimming, skiing, and any activities that keep the heart rate elevated. There are formulas available to help you calculate the amount of calories you will burn with any of these activities. Most cardio machines in gyms will give you this info right on the machines console. Enter your weight, age, sex, workout and the machine calculates the averages and gives you a reasonably accurate estimate. For example, a 120 pound person that runs for an hour at 10 minutes a mile will burn about 640 calories. A 180 pound person about 1000 calories. So by doing this three times a week the 120 pounder will burn an extra 2052 calories a week . The 180 pounder about 3000 calories.
Now with anaerobic exercise (weight lifting) that same 120 pound person would burn 180 calories and the 180 pounder would burn 266. These numbers drive scores of people to the cardio based exercises. Now what is not taken into account is:
1) The after burn of the weight training. The calorie burn stays higher for hours afterwards as the body recovers from an intense sessions.
2) The added calorie burn for up to 72 hours after (if the weight training session was intense enough) as the body repairs the small microscopic damage done to the individual muscle fibres.
3) The depletion of glycogen levels in the muscles and the liver (weight training is a glycogen burning activity). It is very hard for the body to store excess glycogen levels as body fat when they are routinely depleted.
4) The increase in your actual basal metabolic rate from the increase in lean muscle mass if you train long enough (three plus months) and hard enough. Yes you actually can speed up your metabolism.
5) The positive effects regular weight training will have on your hormonal levels. A healthy balance here makes in much easier to control your body fat levels.
So, with everything above being said and nutrition being equal in both scenarios, I would put my bet on the resistance trainer being leaner after a year of training.
