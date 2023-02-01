Every January Bell Canada has Let’s Talk Day, which recognizes the mental health issues that many Canadians deal with.
Being in the fitness business for 40 years, I have had the opportunity to see firsthand how much of a positive effect a structured exercise program can have on both the physical and mental well-being of individuals.
When people think of exercise and start a program it is usually for physical reasons. These range from weight loss, muscle gain, increased energy, toning up, better sports performance to medical reasons like helping with diabetes, blood pressure or osteoporosis. Exercise can and will do remarkable things here, but what can be overlooked is what exercise can do for mental health.
Being sedentary, overweight, out of shape, energy drained or in a high stress environment can affect you mentally as well as physically. Getting active can be a monumental task for someone who is suffering from a bout of depression, but it may be one of the best things they can do to help deal with it.
Activity gets the blood flowing. It invigorates the body and clears the mind. It releases endorphins that actually makes us happier. More at ease and relaxed. The exercise does not have to be a long drawn out hard routine. What works best is starting with a routine that matches your current level of fitness. You want to finish feeling confident. Feeling like “I can do this, I just did and I’m going to do it again.“ As you continue to participate your fitness level will improve and so will your confidence in your ability to achieve your goal - to get better. You are doing something for yourself, this is your time, and investment in you that pays back better than you will ever imagine.
I have had so many people over the years tell me they started training for physical reasons but now realize the tremendous mind and soul benefits too. You most always feel better after a workout. There is a great feeling of accomplishment. The body is meant to be challenged and when it is the mind benefits too. Numerous studies have proven this and physical activity is even being suggested and encouraged by doctors to help people with mild depression.
It’s too easy in this day and age to be very sedentary when all the physical work had been replaced by automation. Find something physical that you love to do and practice it on a regular basis. Combine it with healthy eating. Don’t diet, but learn how to nourish your body with the right foods and practice both on a regular basis. Give it some time and you will feel healthy, full of energy and confident that you are doing all you can to be the best you can be - physically and mentally.
