Training at home right now?

Anything is better than nothing. If you are a die hard like me here are a few exercises you can do with no gear. If you have some home that is a bonus as there would be more you can do. Do higher reps, Slower reps, Super Set, Mind Muscle Focus...Always ways to keep the intensity high.

LEGS

Body Weight Squats

One Leg Squats

Walking Lunges

Stationary Lunges

Step Ups

BACK

Chip ups

Supine Rows

CHEST

Push ups

Incline/Decline pushups

Chair dips

SHOULDERS

Lateral Raises with bottles of liquid, cans, any objects you can hang on to

TRICEPS

Bench Dips

Triceps Kick Backs with weighted object

BICEPS

Curls with same objects for Lateral Raises

CALFS

Calf raises off a step/one or two legs

CORE

Planks

Crunches

Sit ups

