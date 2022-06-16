A decision from the Prince County Exhibition not to allow any fowl to be exhibited at the event, impacting fowl classes and its petting zoo, didn’t come as a surprise to the Administrative Director for 4-H PEI who knew something like this could happen following the outbreak of avian flu on PEI.
“From our perspective, we agree with (the board’s) decision, and are assuming most other exhibitions will follow the same,” said Rayanne Frizzell. “Avian flu has potential to be a huge risk to our poultry industry. I think members will be disappointed they can’t compete in an exhibition, but at the same time, we want our members to understand they can do a small part by not participating in exhibitions, but it could have a big impact and help the industry as a whole.”
The exhibition takes place in Alberton, running from July 28 to July 30 this year.
The board of directors for the Prince County Exhibition recently released a statement, noting the advisory issued to the Prince Edward Island Association of Exhibitions by the Chief Provincial Veterinarian, Dr. Jill Wood, which indicated the avian influenza poses a threat to domestic poultry on Prince Edward Island.
The decision from the board was a difficult one, as the exhibition is agricultural-based that showcases the hard work of local producers.
The outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza has caused the deaths of hundreds of birds in the province, from crows, ravens, eagles, red tailed hawks, blue jays, and several sea birds, including the Northern Gannet.
Dr. Megan Jones, Regional Director of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, Atlantic Region, and Assistant Professor of Wildlife and Anatomic Pathology at the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC), said the college has done necropsies on several gannets from PEI, but because they’re getting so many calls about dead or dying birds, they can’t do a necropsy for every bird, so they’ve been doing PCR tests, similar to how COVID testing done.
The mouths of the birds are swabbed, and a fecal swab is done as well. These are then sent to the virology lab at the AVC.
Avian influenza is closely related to the influenza virus that affects people, but this particular strain of virus seems to be affecting birds a little differently.
“The human viruses we think of cause respiratory infections and coughing and things, while these viruses in the birds tend to get into their brain and also multiple other organs like their spleen, and liver, and pancreas, and their lungs as well to some extent,” said Dr Jones. “But the most significant thing that we see is the damage to their brain. I’ve talked to lobster fishers and other people who’ve seen them at sea, and the birds are swimming in circles on the water. Or if they’re on a beach, they might have tremors, or they’re unable to stand, unable to fly, and that’s all because they have inflammation in their brain, so they have encephalitis, and that’s what the virus does. We’ve diagnosed avian flu in Prince Edward Island for a few months now in various species, but this gannet mortality event is on a different scale, it seems like we’re just getting a lot more birds at once.”
It’s unclear how the gannets are contracting the virus. The birds don’t actually nest on PEI, but in densely populated colonies, one in the Magdalen Islands, and one on the Gaspé Bay Peninsula, on Bonaventure Island in Quebec. The colony on Bonaventure Island has a population of tens of thousands of gannets. The ones found on PEI likely flew here to bring food back to its colony.
Unfortunately, there’s no way to stop the spread of the virus in wild birds, but the spread can be stemmed in cases domestic birds like backyard chicken coops as well as commercial poultry flocks.
“In those cases, because those birds are owned by humans, we can recommend that people keep their chickens indoors, keep them away from any wild birds, especially waterfowl and ducks and things like that,” said Dr Jones.
Even before the announcement was made by the Prince County Exhibition, Ms Frizzell said 4-H PEI had already made the decision to not have poultry shows at any exhibitions, even if an exhibition does decide to hold a show for poultry.
Known as a poultry project, members would select what animal they planned on featuring in the show. These projects are very hands on in terms of raising the animals, feeding them, watering them, and making sure they’re in suitable housing. Because the members are handling the animals so much, they can enter them in a showmanship class, which is completely judged on how well the member handles their animal.
“In a typical year, our 4H members would invest a lot of time at home, so that their birds are used to being handled,” said Ms Frizzell. “They have to spread the feathers for the judges, and there’s lots of different steps and holds that they have to do so. It is quite a time consuming process, and the more the member puts into it, typically, the more well trained the animal will be and the better they will do. It’s not just raising the birds and having them raise, or having them lay eggs or for meat within their backyard, there’s that extra step for members to be able to handle them and have them out and about.”
Ms Frizzell said 4-H PEI still wants it members who are doing these projects to be able to complete them, so alternative options have been offered. Instead of showing the birds at the exhibition, the member could take a video showing how they handle their bird at home, which can be shared with the club or with their leader.
“I think everybody understands why it needs to be this way, and I think everybody just hopes that at the end of the day, we can get through it, and it doesn’t impact the industry,” she said. “It has great potential to be a very bad thing for a lot of people. We’ll do our part and hope for the best and I think most people are pretty understanding of that.”
If a person does notice a bird they believe might be infected with avian influenza, they can contact the Forest, Fish, and Wildlife Division at 902-368-4683.
