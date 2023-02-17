Keely

With the Canada Winter Games set to begin on Feb 18 here on PEI, Keely Dyment has already been representing her hometown at these Games as a recent torchbearer for Lennox Island. Ms Dyment is a badminton player who has travelled all over the Island to other places in Canada to compete in the sport she started playing in elementary school. Next, she will be an apprentice coach at the Canada Winter Games. Submitted photo

The sport of badminton has granted Lennox Island First Nation resident Keely Dyment many opportunities.

“From playing all over the Island to other places in Canada for the North American Indigenous Games and the Atlantic Indigenous Games, but one of the best opportunities it has brought me was making friendships,” said the second year Accounting Technology student at Holland College.

