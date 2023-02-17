With the Canada Winter Games set to begin on Feb 18 here on PEI, Keely Dyment has already been representing her hometown at these Games as a recent torchbearer for Lennox Island. Ms Dyment is a badminton player who has travelled all over the Island to other places in Canada to compete in the sport she started playing in elementary school. Next, she will be an apprentice coach at the Canada Winter Games. Submitted photo
The sport of badminton has granted Lennox Island First Nation resident Keely Dyment many opportunities.
“From playing all over the Island to other places in Canada for the North American Indigenous Games and the Atlantic Indigenous Games, but one of the best opportunities it has brought me was making friendships,” said the second year Accounting Technology student at Holland College.
Now the sport she fell in love with while playing at elementary school will bring her to the 2023 Canada Winter Games as an apprentice coach.
“I am looking to gain my coaching certification someday and will be assistant coaching the North American Indigenous Games this coming July in Halifax,” she said. “Lynn Ann from Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI contacted me and sent me the opportunity to take advantage of the Aboriginal Apprentice Coaching Program for the Canada Games.”
The Canada Games Apprentice Program provides two female coaches and two Indigenous coaches the opportunity to attend the next Canada Summer or Winter Games as an apprentice coach in their sport. There is no cost to the coach, and selected coaches have direct involvement in preparation and competition and receive support from an identified mentor coach throughout the duration of the program.
“I am very excited to be heading to the Games as this is the first time I’ll be able to experience them and to make it even better it’s on home soil,” said Ms Dyment.
Upon hearing she was selected for the apprentice program, Ms Dyment said she was excited, but nervous because she had no idea what to expect.
“I also didn’t know many people down in the Charlottetown area that was trying out for the Canada Winter Games badminton team, but I am very happy with the decision I made to apply for this program a few months back,” she said.
Although she has never done any coaching before, she knows the benefits of having constructive criticism, which has always played a huge role in her own success in badminton.
“I have had a little experience helping the younger generation and even some teammates through the years with little tips and tricks here and there and try to help them improve and help me improve too,” said Ms Dyment.
Ms Dyment said coaching and being an athlete are two totally different experiences.
“There is so much more to badminton than just hitting a shuttle and thanks to my amazing mentor coach I have been learning more about how and what to teach the players,” said Ms Dyment. “From footwork to how you stand there are many different techniques to think about rather than running around the court.”
Ms Dyment said being involved with the apprentice program has been one of the best experiences she could ever ask for.
“I am extremely grateful for the time and patience both the team and Kevin (her mentor) has been giving me these past few months,” she said.
As the Canada Winter Games approach, Ms Dyment has already been representing her hometown at these Games as a recent torchbearer for Lennox Island.
“I love representing my hometown any opportunity I get,” she said. “There are so many people on and off Island that don’t know where Lennox Island is so this representation on and off Island not only promotes PEI, but Lennox Island as well.”
With the Canada Winter Games set to begin on Feb 18 here on PEI, Ms Dyment said she is looking forward to the opening and closing ceremonies, seeing all the different athletes and maybe watching a few games from other sports.
“It is an honour to be involved in such a historic event for PEI and to be able to learn and help coach athletes in a sport that is close to my heart,” she said.
