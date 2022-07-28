Usually, when Connie Gaudette takes her horse Maggie for a ride, it’s through dirt roads, fields where she had permission from farmers, through wooded land, or the beach.
“Prince Edward Island has the largest equestrian community of any province in Canada, between the harvest races, the saddle horses, the show horses, and the draft horses,” she said. “And we have limited areas where we can ride roads are not safe, too many accidents happen on roads.”
A pilot project from the provincial government is hoping to change that by granting equestrians access to certain rural sections of the Confederation Trail in an effort to see how the integration of horses on the trail will impact it.
Running throughout the summer and early fall based on trail conditions, staff and volunteers will regularly monitor and report on the sections of the trail where horse riders may be. Public feedback is an essential part of the evaluation and survey links will be posted along the trail encouraging people to share their experience during the pilot.
“The PEI Trail Riders put together a package of what they were requesting for different trail locations, and we had staff go out and check these trails for anything that we thought may be an issue,” said Stephen Szwarc, director of the Highway Maintenance Division for Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We also checked to see the volume of trail users. These sections are lower volume use, so that was one of the main reasons why we chose them. We also have an email address that people can email in, specifically about the pilot, and on the trail for these sections, we have a QR code, where trail users can go on and actually fill out a survey. We’re using all those things to get feedback throughout the pilot this season.”
There are five sections of the trails throughout the province allowing for equestrian access in the province, two of which are in West Prince. One is from Harper to Alma, beginning at Route 158 Harper Road and ending at Route 151 Centre Line Road, with trailhead parking located at the Tignish Sportsman Riders ATV Club clubhouse. The other runs from O’Leary to Piusville, beginning at the Charles F. Willis Memorial Racetrack and ending at the Murray Road in Piusville, with railhead parking located at the Charles F. Willis Memorial Racetrack.
Sylvia Hall Andrews is one of the creators of the PEI Trail Riders group. Originally from British Columbia, she brought her horse with her when she would spend summers in Ellerslie-Bideford with extended family. She first had the idea to form a group after a friend told her horses weren’t allowed on the Confederation Trail.
“I thought he was crazy, because you can ride horses on the Trail in every province,” she said. “That was 10 years ago, and we’ve been working at it, pecking away at it, getting all kinds of data from other provinces and trail managers who have horses on multi-use trails in other provinces. We decided that the best way to approach the ministry was to form an actual nonprofit organization, so we formed our group two and a half years ago, and that’s where we formalized everything so that they had a group to speak to in terms of getting us to move forward with what we wanted.”
The project was first set in place last year, but because of low numbers on the trails because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was extended for another season to see how things went during a more normal tourism season in the province.
There hasn’t been any documented negative interactions between equestrians and other trail users. Ms Hall Andrews said there’s still a certain segment of people who like having the trail to themselves. While monitoring the O’Leary segment of the trail last year, she ran into two people, one a walker, the other a cyclist, who were concerned about what it would mean for horses to be on the trail. Those concerns were alleviated after having an interaction with the horses while on the trail.
“I think as people become more familiar with horses, that kind of worry will hopefully subside, and people will realize that we can all get along together, share, cooperate, and just be respectful of each other,” she said. “I know, there’s still some worry in some sectors, and I think that anxiety is largely due to unfamiliarity. I feel like as soon as they get to be more familiar with it over time, the largest proportion of those people will come around.”
Ms Hall Andrews said the biggest challenge was just getting the Department of Transportation on board with the idea. Once that happened, everything has been smooth sailing.
Ahead of this year’s season, educational packages were released, explaining proper etiquette between trail users so people know how to interact if they meet an equestrian on the trails. One thing to note is horses can easily be spooked.
“If they’re coming upon us, speak out,” said Ms Gaudette. “If you’re walking, coming up behind the horse, speak out so that the horse can hear you, and we can hear you. The main thing is that everybody respect all other users and use common sense, and everybody will get along.”
