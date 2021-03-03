People who willfully choose to not immediately self-isolate when they return to PEI are selfish. Plain and simple.
We are now in the second wave of a global pandemic that has killed over 2.5 million people worldwide. A wave that is historically more deadly than the initial wave, and one that is now seeing several variants that spread much faster than the original version of the virus.
We are incredibly fortunate to live in an area that hasn’t been majorly impacted by the pandemic. We haven’t had any deaths (yet), cases have been relatively low, and recovery rates have been good. But that’s no reason to become complacent.
Hope that stop at Toys R Us was worth it. The woman who went to the store was diagnosed with COVID when she returned to the Island after a weekend of travel, yet still she apparently felt a visit to a toy store was absolutely necessary before going into isolation. People need to realize going into isolation is not just about them. It’s about protecting people who are immunocompromised, who are dealing with health issues like cancer, people who aren’t able to receive the vaccine, thus relying on herd immunity to keep them safe.
Enforcement is now involved in that matter.
Under the Quarantine Act, passed by the federal government in 2005, with an offence committed intentionally, like in this case “Every person is guilty of an offence if they cause a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while willfully or recklessly contravening this Act or the regulations,” and “Every person who commits an offence under subsection is liable on conviction on indictment to a fine of not more than $1,000,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than three years, or to both; and on summary conviction, to a fine of not more than $300,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or to both.”
It’s been suggested by some that people who don’t follow self-isolation regulations should face stricter punishment, and maybe they’re right. Perhaps some time behind bars would allow for the self-reflection required to realize how stupid a decision it was.
For personal reasons, this reporter has neither the patience nor the energy to deal with people who think this virus isn’t a big deal, or that it’s no worse than the flu. It is a big deal, and it’s killing far too many people to not have it taken seriously. Even one person dead is one person too many.
Jillian Trainor
