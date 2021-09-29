Oyster fishers seem to be dealing with a case of quality versus quantity as the 2021 fall oyster season gets underway in the province.
“The quality’s not there at Mill River like it should be, but everybody is doing good quantity-wise,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “If the price was up to justify what they were getting, and if the grade wasn’t as stiff, I think they’d be happier.”
The fall oyster season began on Sept. 17, two days behind schedule because of heavy rains.
Quality seems to vary from river to river. Mr MacLeod said the Brudenell River seems to have a pretty good crop of oysters, but price is an issue there as well.
This year fishers are getting $10 a box for standard grade oysters, and $25 for choice grade oysters. Last year fishers received the same price for standard grade oysters, but received $27 for choice grade oysters. Mr MacLeod said fishers were hoping the price would have gone up this year, noting how compared to the other fisheries in the province, oyster prices are pretty poor.
Adding to this concern is buyers are stiffer in how they grade oysters this year.
“A lot of the times, there’s the saying choice is a choice and a standard is a standard, but sometimes there can be an iffy choice that can go in either the standard or in the choice,” explained Mr MacLeod. “If the grade is stiff, it goes in the standard and not the choice, and that makes quite a difference in the price of your box.”
Officially, the season goes until the end of November, but not all buyers will buy until that time.
“In the last few years, there’s hardly been a buyer that’s bought to the end of the season,” said Mr MacLeod. “Some of them have been done early October, some of them have been early November. By the end of November, there might be one buyer left.”
As the season continues, Mr MacLeod said he hopes the buyers keep buying, and weather stays nice so fishers can keep fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.