With September comes the increase in training frequency and goals. Here are 10 tips to maximize those results.
1) Make sure what you are doing is the best way to get you to where you want to be. Very common goal at the gym is loss of body fat. Approach this with training to increase your metabolism rather than being concerned about how many calories a cardio machine burns. Challenging weight training can actually speed up your metabolism. Cardio and fitness classes will burn some calories but have little effect on your metabolism. In the big picture you will get better long term results with the weights.
2) You don’t have to be fanatical but clean up the diet. Try small frequent meals with a balance of lean proteins, complex and fibrous carbs and a couple of daily servings of healthy fats. Will take some research on your part but its not as hard as you may think. Nobody eats perfect so don’t go overboard. If you eat really well 6 days a week have a cheat day on the seventh. You will still get great results. Just make sure you are doing it right.
3) You do not have to train every day. Far better to train for an hour 3 to 4 days a week and still be at it in a year rather than 7 days a week and burning out in a couple of months. Can even take a few days off every 6 to 8 weeks. Vitally important to stay mentally hungry. If you can’t wait to get to the gym you will have a great workout. Keep the enthusiasm high and the body will follow.
4) Intensity trumps long drawn out workouts every time. Far better to hit it hard and be in and out in an hour to hour and half rather than training for 2 plus hours. Train hard and relatively brief.
5) Do not get hurt. Practice good form and listen to your body. Nothing stalls progress like an injury. Train smart.
6) Supplements are just that, they supplement good nutrition. Protein powders are convenient, creatine may increase your strength a small amount, pre-workout can give you some energy on a really draggy day but they are not near as important as proper training, nutrition and sleep/ lifestyle habits.
7) Above average fitness is measured by above average levels of strength, cardio vascular fitness and flexibility. Train with varied reps. Some sets 8-10 and some sets high reps, practice full range of motion when possible and either keep the rest time down enough to give your cardio fitness or do three 20 minute sessions of challenging cardio exercise per week.
8) Get your rest. Both physical and mental. Try and get that 7 plus hours of good sleep per night and do what you can to reduce the stress in your life. Lack of sleep and stress are both detrimental top optimum health.
9) Have fun! Of course hard training is challenging but it is also incredibly satisfying. Train with friends and training partners, get to know members in your gym. Don’t turn your training into a social event with no intensity but you certainly can train hard and have fun with friends.
10) Health is wealth. If you are in this for the long haul do what you can to stay healthy. Goes without saying that performance enhancing drugs can cause damage down the road. Same with recreational drugs, improper training, reckless sports etc. After 35 plus years of training I have seen too many people quit, not because they want to but because they have to. You can train around some injuries while other injuries or medical conditions can really alter your training. Always train for health and longevity.
