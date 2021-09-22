Kelly Sark hopes a $5,000 reward will help provide credible information that will lead to finding her brother, Jamie.
“We’re hoping that it motivates people to speak,” she said.
The money was set up by Lennox Island First Nation band to help the Sark family.
Initially Mr Sark, who was reported missing on Aug. 25, was last seen on Aug. 21 near Mosquito Path in Lennox Island First Nation between the hours of 11 am and 12 pm. RCMP later confirmed he was seen leaving a residence on Sumac Trail around midnight on Aug. 22.
Ground Search and Rescue concluded their search for Mr Sark on Aug. 27, but RCMP and residents of Lennox Island First Nation continue their search efforts. Over the last three weeks the woods have been checked, along with the sewer line.
RCMP continue to conduct searches of areas of interest. These include the use of specialized services such as the PEI RCMP Ground Search and Rescue, RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone), Police Dog Services, RCMP Helicopter, RCMP Marine Unit and the RCMP Special Tactical Operations.
“We are continuing to diligently search for Jamie Sark and are following up on any leads we receive,” says Sgt. Neil Logan with the Prince District RCMP. “We are especially interested in speaking with anyone who was at the same residence when he was last seen or who saw him after midnight on Aug 22.”
Mr Sark is approximately five foot 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has long dark-brown hair, brown eyes and usually wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.
“He is a very good young man who loved to be outdoors, he always had determination to be better,” said Ms Sark. “Our search will continue.”
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jamie Sark, or who may have seen him since Aug. 22, is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.
