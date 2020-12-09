The Delaney family from Palmer Road enjoys giving back to their community during the holiday season.
“Every year we do something at Christmas,” said Trevor Delaney.
Last year, his family, which includes wife April, son Jacob (17) and daughter Joslyn (13), raised money for two West Prince area Christmas hampers groups. This year the family decided to give to all of West Prince by donating the proceeds to the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG).
“Years before that we would always try to find a family to sponsor or something and we would always try to get the kids involved,” explained Mr Delaney. “It shows them to help others.”
Near the end of November the family of four bought mussels from Prince Edward Aquafarm in New London, repackaged and sold them to individuals from Kensington to North Cape.
“They gave the mussels to us at a discounted price because of we what we do and we deliver them,” said Mr Delaney.
Ms Delaney organizes the list of people who want mussels by putting a post on social media.
“We delivery them right from when we get them, so when we pick up the mussels they are fresh that day,” said Mr Delaney.
The family raised $760 for the WPCHG. That equals out to feeding about seven families for the holidays as a completed hamper costs about $100.
“It feels good to help others,” said Mr Delaney.
Mr Delaney said the whole endeavour started years prior, when the family would always give away mussels.
“We’ve probably done that for 10 years and we figured there was a lot of interest in the mussels, everybody loved them, so we decided we would take it to a different level and support a cause,” he said.
Most of the time, Mr Delaney’s children join him and his wife in picking up the mussels and delivering them.
“They enjoy it,” he said. “They like giving and they like helping, and they know how it helps people.”
Mr Delaney said the family will continue to give back to help their community.
“We will definitely be doing it again,” said Mr Delaney. “It’s a pretty good amount to donate when it all it takes is one day for us to do it.”
