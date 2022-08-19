The family of Lima Murphy couldn’t have asked for a better day to have their annual golf tournament.
It was sunny and hot as they hit the links at the St Felix Golf Course on Aug. 6.
The family of Lima Murphy couldn’t have asked for a better day to have their annual golf tournament.
It was sunny and hot as they hit the links at the St Felix Golf Course on Aug. 6.
Afterwards, they gathered in Nail Pond at the cottage of Lima’s daughter Josey Breau to enjoy some food, beverages and to catch up and reminisce.
Originally, the golf tournament was an idea to help celebrate Lima’s 90th birthday back in 1996, but it has become a way for the family to reunite every year. Lima passed away in 2001, her family holds the golf tournament every year in her memory. “My wife Christine, my sister Josey and my sister-in-law Jean sort of thought it up and got it together,” said Leonard Murphy, Lima’s son.
“We thought wouldn’t it be nice to get together every summer and we said why don’t we have a golf tournament,” added Christine Murphy. “People seemed to think it was a good idea.”
This year marks the tournament’s 25th anniversary. Although, technically, it should have been the tournament’s 27th anniversary, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the tournament on hold for two years.
That might be the reason why 42 members of the Murphy’s extended family travelled far and wide to attend this year’s event because the tournament also acts in many ways as a family reunion. Relatives came from across Canada, the United States, England and Australia to be put of this year’s golf tournament.
“This has been one of the biggest turnouts,” said Ms Murphy.
The large numbers could also be due to the fact out of Lima’s eight children, only three of the siblings are still currently alive, with some family members passing recently.
The tournament started in Mill River and has taken place at various Island golf courses, but for the past two decades St Felix has been the course of choice for the family.
“Not everyone golfs and the course is nine holes, so it’s perfect,” said Ms Murphy.
The winner each year gets their name engraved on the Lima Classic trophy, resulting in a friendly (family) competition to be the one who wins the tournament.
“Everybody’s name is pretty well on it,” said Ms Murphy.
She added the best part of the day is when the family gets together afterwards.
“This is the most important part,” she said.
Mr Murphy said the tournament is also a way to get the next generation of the family together.
“Sometimes families go one way and never see their cousins, never see each other, so this is an idea also to keep them coming to the golf tournament so they can meet and get to know each other,” said Mr Murphy.
Mr Murphy’s daughter, Julie Higgins, agrees with her father.
“It’s really the only time we get to see most of the family,” she said. “Even when you’re golfing, every year you’re with different people, so you get to spend a few hours with two or three other people and you get to meet them and catch up.”
Ms Breau said she was glad to host the family at her cottage this year.
“It’s nice to get together,” she said.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.