Leonard and Josey

Leonard Murphy and his sister Josey Breau were happy to see the return of their family’s annual golf tournament after a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which acts as a family reunion as well, was started in 1996 to celebrate their mother’s 90th birthday. Lima Murphy had eight children and passed away in 2001. The prize for the tournament is the Lima Classic trophy. Melissa Heald photo

The family of Lima Murphy couldn’t have asked for a better day to have their annual golf tournament.

It was sunny and hot as they hit the links at the St Felix Golf Course on Aug. 6.

Lima Murphy

The Murphy family's annual golf tournament was started to celebrate Lima Murphy’s 90th birthday back in 1996. After her passing in 2001, the family kept the tournament going as a way to bring the family together every year. Melissa Heald photo
Renunion

Forty-two members of the Murphy’s extended family travelled far and wide to mark the 25th anniversary of their annual golf tournament. The tournament was held at St Felix Golf Course on Aug 6. Submitted photo

