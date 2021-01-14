A family of four displaced by a fire that damaged their O’Leary townhouse apartment will be able to return to the residence once cleaned.
The fire at the four-apartment building on Stewart Lane was contained to one unit and was reported around 10 pm on Jan. 12.
The family, a mother and her three children, all under the age of five, were able to safely exit the residence.
O'Leary fire chief Ron Phillips said the incident is a good example of having working smoke detectors.
"The family had already gone to bed and the smoke detectors woke them up and they were able to get out for that reason," he said.
Mr Phillips added the smoke detectors going off also minimized the damage to the building. There was no structural damage done to the house, but there was considerable smoke damage.
Mr Phillips said firefighters had the fire, which broke out in the basement, under control in about five minutes and out within 10.
The Canadian Red Cross were able to help the family with emergency lodging and food. They were also able to retrieve clothing and other basics from the home.
On Jan. 14, the occupant, who wished not to be identified, was on site cleaning up.
A futon and coffee table were the only items destroyed in the fire on top of the smoke damage.
Mr Phillips said the fire was accidental.
