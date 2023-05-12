The PEI Family Violence Prevention Service Community Outreach Coordinator for West Prince Karen MacCarville is looking forward to engaging with local communities during the upcoming Family Violence Prevention Week. The week held each year to raise awareness, to remember victims of violence and their families and to demonstrate that violence in any relationship is not acceptable. Melissa Heald photo
The PEI Family Violence Prevention Service Community Outreach Coordinator for West Prince is looking forward to engaging with local communities during the upcoming Family Violence Prevention Week.
“For me, Family Violence Prevention Week is important because it gives us the opportunity to reflect on the good work we are doing in the community, but also lets us focus on how we can move forward,” said Karen MacCarville.
She added the upcoming week helps to acknowledge that family violence is happening within our communities and to grow awareness on how others can help those experiencing family violence.
Family Violence Prevention Week will be observed this year from May 15- 21. It’s a week held each year to raise awareness, to remember victims of violence and their families and to demonstrate that violence in any relationship is not acceptable.
Family violence is any form of abuse or neglect that a child or adult experiences from a family member or from someone with whom they have an intimate relationship. Any person of any gender can be a victim of abuse. Abuse can take many forms, which can include harassment, verbal abuse, threats, financial abuse, psychological abuse, emotional abuse, spiritual abuse, neglect, damage to property, injury to pets, physical abuse, sexual abuse and homicide.
In relation to this year’s theme, ‘Healing Communities’, Ms MacCarville said to heal family violence in a community it takes more than just one worker.
“It takes a lot of community resources,” she said. “Whether that’s victim services, RCMP, family ties, all those wonderful resources that are out there in the community. I sometimes feel like I’m that the connector to those resources.”
As a whole, Ms MacCarville said the upcoming week is about remembering those who lost their lives to the hands of family violence.
“It’s important to remember them during this week,” she said. “It’s important to promote and to educate during this week as well. Anything we go to or anything that we host, we always have educational resources out for people to take advantage of.”
She hopes people will look at those resources and educate themselves on what family violence is, what abuse is, what a healthy relationship looks like and how violence impacts children.
She added the upcoming week also allows PEI Family Violence Prevention Services an opportunity to promote themselves within the community.
“That we are available and we are here to help,” she said.
In West Prince, there are a number of activities planned that will allow residents to participate in Family Violence Prevention Week.
On May 15, Tignish will host the first of two walks being organized for the week, which will take place at the Tignish Shore boardwalk starting at 6 pm. O’Leary will host a walk on May 19 starting at 1:30 pm at the walking track in Centennial Park.
Ms MacCarville will be handing out Seeds of Hope at the O’Leary Co-op the morning of May 15 and in the afternoon on at the Tignish Co-op.
On May 17, the Alberton Library will host a kindness reading event open to all children beginning at 12:45 pm. A similar event will held on the same day at the library in Tyne Valley at 1:15 pm. May 17 is also wear purple day in support of family violence prevention.
“We are definitely looking forward to the week,” said Ms MacCarville. “We are looking forward to being out and engaging with the community.”
Starting the week prior to Family Violence Prevention Week, all schools in the Westisle Family of Schools will be provided with Kindness packages that can be used to teach acts of kindness within all the schools.
“We will send ‘caught you doing something nice’ cards, where when a student is caught doing something nice can have their name written on the back to be put into a ballot box that will be drawn at the end of the week for the chance to win a $25 Cineplex gift card,” said Ms MacCarville.
Each participating school will be provided with one gift card each.
Ms MacCarville said there is such value in teaching youth from an early age about the importance of kindness and what healthy relationships looks like.
For Ms MacCarville, she hopes Family Violence Prevention Week allows people to learn that the topic of family violence is a topic that needs to be talked about more.
“To heal, we must talk and I hope people will reach out to me to know how they can support someone that is going through abuse,” she said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse please reach out to Ms MacCarville at (306) 231-0848 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 1-800-240-9894.
