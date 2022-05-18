Organizers of the community walk in O’Leary for Family Violence Prevention Week were happy to see the large turn out that included students from the nearby O’Leary Elementary, especially since the theme for this year is the impact family violence has on children and youth.
“I ask you all while you walk today, to take time to reflect on victims and survivors of family violence,” said Karen MacCarville, Family Violence Prevention Services community outreach coordinator for East and West Prince. “I challenge you all to think about what you can do in your communities to help.”
The walk was held on May 11, Wear Purple Day, at the walking track at Centennial Park. Many came wearing purple, the colour used to raise awareness about family violence.
Before leading the walk, guest speaker Eileen Conway-Martin shared her own personal experience about the impact violence can have on a family.
“When I was growing up, my father had a really tough time and unfortunately in our family, family violence was a part of it,” she said. “We were good people, smart people, people who had dreams, a great family like anybody else, but my father had a problem and I think he was probably raised by a dad who did the same thing.”
Ms Conway-Martin encouraged the students in attendance if they were ever experiencing anything like she did as child to speak to someone they feel they can trust.
“It was the people, when I was six and seven, at school that helped me the most because I could talk to them,” she said. “There are people who care about you and won’t judge you because it doesn’t feel very good inside to walk around with some of those secrets.”
Thanks to the help she received, Ms Conway-Martin said she was able to break that cycle of violence when it came to her own family and it also led her to become a counsellor.
“It doesn’t have to repeat itself,” she said. “All you need is some caring people around you and to keep going no matter what.”
Family Violence Prevention Services Outreach Community for West Prince Barbie MacKay thanked Ms Conway-Martin for sharing her story with everyone.
“Sometimes just hearing what people have to say about their own personal experiences can help others to start talking about it,” she said. “It’s very difficult sometimes for people to open up about some of the things that happened in their past.”
Ms MacKay said it’s beneficial for young people to learn about what a healthy relationship looks like.
“Learning from an early age what we should expect from and what contributes to a healthy family or relationship is critical to the prevention of the possible harm that could take place in the future,” she said.
After the walk, the students gathered for a Chicken Dance competition. The class with the most spirit during the Chicken Dance would win a pizza party prize. While Grade 1 class of Amber Ramsay was chosen as the winner, it was decided, for team spirit effort, that the Grade 4 class of Tanya Gaudet would also win a pizza party prize as they came dressed with construction paper beaks and one student with yellow feathers glued on his shirt.
Community walks were also hosted in Tignish and Lennox Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.