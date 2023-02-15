Maynard

Ron Maynard, co-owner of Port Hill Milking Company and past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, said farmers that were most severely impacted by Post Tropical Storm Fiona are in many cases still seeing those impacts. He gave the example of farmers who lost barns, noting how some have been successful in rebuilding, some of them are just starting to rebuild, while others are still considering their future. Jillian Trainor photo

Much of the damage has been cleared away in the almost five months since Hurricane Fiona hit PEI, but some farmers are still dealing with its aftermath.

“The farmers that were affected severely are most certainly still affected in many cases,” said Ron Maynard, co-owner of Port Hill Milking Company and past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. “Those people that lost their barns, some of them have been successful in rebuilding, some of them are just starting to rebuild, and others are still considering their future.”

John Brady

John Brady, operator of Brady’s Farm in Tyne Valley, stands next to one of his apple trees bent by the strong winds of Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Mr Brady estimates about 26 trees out of 850 broke off, and he lost about 8,000 pounds in fruit because of the storm. Jillian Trainor photo

