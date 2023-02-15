Ron Maynard, co-owner of Port Hill Milking Company and past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, said farmers that were most severely impacted by Post Tropical Storm Fiona are in many cases still seeing those impacts. He gave the example of farmers who lost barns, noting how some have been successful in rebuilding, some of them are just starting to rebuild, while others are still considering their future. Jillian Trainor photo
John Brady, operator of Brady’s Farm in Tyne Valley, stands next to one of his apple trees bent by the strong winds of Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Mr Brady estimates about 26 trees out of 850 broke off, and he lost about 8,000 pounds in fruit because of the storm. Jillian Trainor photo
Much of the damage has been cleared away in the almost five months since Hurricane Fiona hit PEI, but some farmers are still dealing with its aftermath.
“The farmers that were affected severely are most certainly still affected in many cases,” said Ron Maynard, co-owner of Port Hill Milking Company and past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. “Those people that lost their barns, some of them have been successful in rebuilding, some of them are just starting to rebuild, and others are still considering their future.”
Mr Maynard said some farmers haven’t completed repairs on buildings, and others are making headway in that regard, but they are dealing with the number of trees that are still down.
For John Brady, who operates Brady’s Farm in Tyne Valley, damage caused by Fiona wasn’t as bad as he feared when the fierce storm arrived on the shores of the Island on September 24.
“I think I had 26 trees break off out of 850, but I lost a significant amount of fruit, probably 8,000 pounds,” he said. “Knowing that it was coming, we spent that week picking everything that was ready and some that maybe weren’t quite ready but were going to get blown off anyway. I picked more fruit in that preceding week than I normally would have because I didn’t know if it would survive the wind.”
Mr Brady grows a variety of apples, from early types harvested in August, to later varieties harvested in the fall. Ahead of Fiona, roughly 60 to 70 per cent of his crops couldn’t be harvested because they weren’t in season. Some varieties, like Cortland and Honeycrisp couldn’t be harvested because they hadn’t yet developed their distinct flavour profiles.
He said there was extra work when it came to straightening trees that had bent or broken off. However, damage to his orchard wasn’t too bad in some places because certain areas were more sheltered than others.
Mr Brady noted fruit operations, which had trees and vines on trellises, seemed to have sustained more damage than those that didn’t. He said if winds took a trellis down, it also took down the trees and vines attached to it, though wind directions also played a part. If wind was blowing down the rows, trellises stayed on pretty well, but if it blew across the rows, it tended to take the trellises down.
Other farmers who had major impacts from Fiona were those who grew corn for grain and silage. Winds from Fiona knocked down the stalks, making it difficult, if not impossible to harvest, meaning they had to write off the crop.
Relief efforts have been made available from the provincial government, most notably the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program, to help individuals and families with costs to repair or replace uninsurable, essential basic property loss due to disasters. It’s also available to small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and municipal governments.
Mr Maynard said, “I think we’re pleased that the provincial government and the federal government have come through with the promise of dollars. We most certainly hope they’ll come forward with those dollars to assist farmers with mitigating some of their losses from this storm.”
For potato growers, Fiona hit right as the harvest was getting underway.
“You went around and did what you had to do,” said John Visser, chairman of the PEI Potato Board. “The trees that were in the rows, there were potatoes underneath and you want to harvest them, so you’ve got to do whatever you can to get them chopped up and get them out of the road. It took a little extra work, time and manpower.”
General Manager of the PEI Potato Board, Greg Donald said while the trees requiring immediate attention were dealt with, it will be awhile before farmers will have all downed trees completely cleared up, if ever.
When asked if they thought the damage from Fiona would be as widespread as it turned out to be, the short answer was no. Both men feel the province needs a better weather forecasting system than what’s currently offered by Environment Canada.
“In farming, fishing, and tourism, the major industries on PEI, are dependent on weather, and we have a really poor weather forecasting system right now,” Mr Donald said. “Just through the season, if John wants to know what to do on their farm tomorrow, weather is a key part of it, and if it’s wrong, it makes it very difficult to prepare.”
Mr Visser believes if farmers had known how much damage there would actually be, they would have been better prepared.
“A lot of times the weather people cry wolf,” he said. “If you cry wolf enough times and there’s no wolf after awhile, there’s going to be a wolf. This one was a wolf.”
