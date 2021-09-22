For potato farmers, time is a concern as the harvest draws closer.
“You only have so much time to harvest, and rain will only push it back, and you run into colder weather and can’t get them out,” said Mary Gillis, one of the owners and operators of MacLean Farms in O’Leary. “That’s another concern, not being able to bring your crops out of the ground, as well as unforeseen issues.”
She said the crops have the potential to be decent, and the plants are looking good, but fields need time to dry up.
Rain has been a particular concern this fall, leaving the ground fairly soggy in low areas, and some places in the province got as much as 200 millimetres in September.
“A lot of years we get that much rain over the whole season, and we got it in a week and a half,” said Greg Donald, chair of the PEI Potato Board. “It was more of a concern in that middle part of the Island, but certainly we don’t need more.”
Part of the reason rain this late in the season is a concern is the impact it has on the potatoes, which is starting to put stress on the potatoes.
“The spots holding water have the potential for rot problems,” said Ms Gillis. “Even harvesting, some of them will be left in the field, and that doesn’t do anybody well, and putting them in storage doesn’t do anybody well either because they’ll just rot.”
When Post Tropical Storm Dorian arrived on PEI in 2019, it brought five inches of rain, and another three to four inches arrived in the weeks following. Along with issues concerning harvesting, it caused problems for the potatoes themselves. Because they were underwater so long, they essentially drowned, which in turn caused them to rot, sometimes after they had been harvested and placed in storage.
As rainfall like this becomes more of a trend Mr Donald said things like tile drainage to help manage moisture levels in soil during times of heavy rain might become more commonplace. Tile drainage is a type of underground drainage system that uses perforated pipes to help drain away excess water.
Karl Smallman of Triple S Farms in O’Leary has heard of this type of drainage system, but has some reservations about it at the moment.
“It’s been done in fields that have poor drainage, and the problem is it works well for a few years, and then the holes or screen will plug with silt, and they don’t seem to work as good anymore,” he said. “If they have better technology and better types of tile drains, equipment, and material, there may be a place for it.”
Along with potatoes, Mr Smallman also grows barley as a cereal crop. He said they were fortunate to have it planted early, and it was ready and harvested before the rains came. Now the farm is getting ready to dig its potatoes.
Mr Smallman said over the last 10 years, he’s noticed farmers seem to be struggling more with heavy rain events in the fall.
“These events can give us a lot of misery,” he said. “We just have to learn with how to work with them and get ourselves in the best shape in storage.”
Ms Gillis and Mr Smallman both wish everyone a great season, and a good, safe harvest, with enough sunny days in October to get the crop out.
