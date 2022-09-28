At Dock Road Dairy Farm just outside Alberton, corn is grown for silage to help feed the cows. The whole plant gets harvested, stalk, leaves, and all. Mr Rennie said if corn is knocked flat to the ground, it has the chance of picking up mold, something no one wants to see happen. Jillian Trainor photo
As Prince Edward Island recovers from the effects of Hurricane Fiona, farmers are taking stock of just how much damage she left in her wake regarding any crops that couldn’t be harvested ahead of her arrival.
At Dock Road Dairy Farm just outside of Alberton, one of the biggest concerns is how much of the corn it grows for silage will be left unaffected. Post Tropical Storm Dorian caused significant damage to crops when it hit in 2019, as stalks were either snapped in pieces because of the heavy rain it brought or were flattened by its high winds.
“We were able to get most of it,” said Kent Rennie, owner of the farm. “It’s very hard on equipment, and was very time consuming. And the quality of feed is reduced, so it becomes pretty expensive.”
When corn is harvested for silage, the whole plant is used, stalk, leaves, and all. Mr Rennie said if corn is knocked flat to the ground, it has the chance of picking up mold, something no one wants to see happen because sometimes it will produce Aflatoxin, which is produced by the fungus Aspergillus flavus.
Mr Rennie said he can’t harvest his crop yet because the corn isn’t dry enough, and won’t be for at least a week.
At Brady’s Farm in Tyne Valley, owner John Brady has been working hard to harvest whatever apples he’s able to before Fiona touches down, but said there’s still roughly 60 to 70 per cent that can’t be picked right now because they’re not in season.
“It’s it’s a small orchard, I’ve picked 60 bushels today, and I picked some more yesterday, but you can’t pick the ones that aren’t ready yet,” he explained.
While later varieties of apples like Cortland and Honeycrisp aren’t ready for harvest just yet, another reason they shouldn’t be picked right now is because they haven’t had the time to develop their distinct flavour profiles.
Like Mr Rennie, Mr Brady’s biggest concerns when it comes to Hurricane Fiona is the potential damage to his apple trees. With Post Tropical Storm Dorian, he lost 25 per cent of his crop, and 15 trees were damaged.
While corn saw the most damage immediately, potato farmers saw the prolonged effects from Dorian. The storm brought five inches of rain to the province, and the Island received another three to four inches of rain in the three following weeks. Even though potatoes had been harvested, because they had been under water for so long, they had basically drowned, causing issues with rot once they were put into storage.
“This time of year, the fear is always too much rain, because once the temperature starts to drop, there’s less evaporation, so it’s slow to dry out,” said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board. “The potatoes are at full size, and they’re 80 per cent moisture, so that’s the recipe for soft rot organisms to have a party.”
