Farmers

At Dock Road Dairy Farm just outside Alberton, corn is grown for silage to help feed the cows. The whole plant gets harvested, stalk, leaves, and all. Mr Rennie said if corn is knocked flat to the ground, it has the chance of picking up mold, something no one wants to see happen. Jillian Trainor photo

As Prince Edward Island recovers from the effects of Hurricane Fiona, farmers are taking stock of just how much damage she left in her wake regarding any crops that couldn’t be harvested ahead of her arrival.

At Dock Road Dairy Farm just outside of Alberton, one of the biggest concerns is how much of the corn it grows for silage will be left unaffected. Post Tropical Storm Dorian caused significant damage to crops when it hit in 2019, as stalks were either snapped in pieces because of the heavy rain it brought or were flattened by its high winds.

