RCMP issued an alert late Tuesday afternoon that a section of Route 12 was closed due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.
Road crews from the Department of Transportation have blocked off an area between Mill River East Road to Ashley Road.
Motorists are being diverted around this area of the Cascumpec Road via the Ashley Road and the Mill River East Road.
Both Alberton and O'Leary fire department vehicles were seen leaving the scene as well as Island EMS.
No further details are available at this time.
More to come
