When it comes to biking, Paul Dalton maintains a friendly competition with his daughter, Paulette. When she and her partner, Evert Lamb, did a roughly 325 kilometres bike ride on the first day of summer, he started thinking about how he would top that.
“I was surprised they did that much on June 21, I thought they put the bar high with that one,” he said. I have to think about this one, and I was pretty confident I could do it, I just needed a good weather day, and no breakdowns. I was thinking of how long it would take me, and I was pretty well right on. The bike worked good, it didn’t have any flat tires or anything, so that was a bonus.”
Ms Dalton said this year she and her partner decided to bike from sunrise to sunset to see how far they could get, which is how they wound up biking that 325 trip.
Mr Dalton knew he had to do at least 330 km, he decided he would go for a 333 km ride. He chose that specific number for its connection to his first time running the Boston Marathon in 2006, which he completed in three hours, 33 minutes, and 33 seconds.
Ms Dalton, who has been biking since high school, said she enjoys the sense of adventure that heading out for a full day on the bike gives her.
“Knowing that every hard climb leads to a beautiful view and fun and fast descent keeps me going,” she said.
After a bit of planning, Mr Dalton set out on his bike ride at 3:30 in the morning on July 18. Instead of biking a specific distance and back, Mr Dalton’s ride was done in loops of 20 km around his home in St Edward. The whole run was completed in 16 and a half loops.
Mr Dalton did two loops at a time, making sure he had enough water bottles and energy bars on him to last that distance before he had to stop back at his house for new water bottles, and a peanut butter and honey sandwich and a banana. He also added a tablespoon each of apple cider vinegar and lemon juice in his water bottles as well.
He said staying hydrated on a long distance bike ride is important, and that he made sure he had drank one bottle for every loop.
This is Mr Dalton’s longest solo ride to date, and was completed in 13 hours, 37 minutes, and 36 seconds. Accounting for breaks, his overall time was 15 hours and 32 minutes, completing the ride just past seven that evening.
When asked what he enjoys about these long distance rides, Mr Dalton said it’s about health, and if you’ve got your health, you might as well use it.
“When you’re out there running or biking, it clears out any stress you have,” he said. “It clears your head and you feel good, especially when you’re finished, you feel like you made a good accomplishment.”
Ms Dalton said she hasn’t begun planning next year’s ride, but she’s sure she and her partner can do a 350 kilometre ride, but with shorter snack breaks.
If that does happen, Mr Dalton said he’ll have to cover that much distance at the very least.
“We’ll see what they do,” he said. “If they top my 333 I’m going to have to get up even earlier and get another long day in. I’m up for the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.