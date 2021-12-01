The decision by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to shut down exports of fresh PEI potatoes to the United States is baffling.
The announcement came after potato wart was discovered in two Island fields, blind-siding farmers, local politicians and Islanders. It’s a decision that will greatly impact this province and has shaken the faith Islanders have in their federal government to do right by Island voters.
For the last three federal election cycles, Islanders have voted Liberal, helping Justin Trudeau first get elected as prime minister and then maintain power with minority governments.
How does the federal government repay that loyalty? With a knee-jerk reaction to external pressure instead of standing up for PEI potato farmers. And this isn’t just about sticking up for the farmers either, it’s also about completely ignoring the good science around this issue at a time when the Canadian government is asking all of us to believe and follow the science around COVID-19.
Potato wart disfigures potatoes and reduces yields, making them unmarketable, but is not a threat to human health. PEI has been managing the potato wart here on the Island for over two decades, a lot of the time at the extra expense of farmers themselves. The potatoes in the infected fields were never going to be shipped outside PEI in the first place.
Islanders feel betrayed and the next time there’s a federal election this moment will surely weigh heavily on the minds of all Island voters.
Farming is a stressful business to be in at the best of times, but when issues like these arise, it adds an extra layer of stress. This happening after a good harvest is not helping matters either as potatoes meant for the US market sit in warehouses.
This decision will cost the Island economy millions during a time when economies everywhere are trying to recover from the pandemic.
Thankfully, Islanders being Islanders, there is much support being thrown behind PEI potato farmers as they navigate this unexpected circumstance. There’s been a lot of calls for people to shop local, purchase Island potatoes and create as many dishes with the spuds. These efforts probably won’t offset the loss farmers will be feeling from not being able to send their potatoes to the US market, but it lets those impacted by this decision know everyone is thinking about them and doing what they can to help.
Now it’s the politicians turn to do something by getting that border reopened to PEI potatoes.
