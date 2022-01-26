Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard and Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould with Steven Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada, hold up the signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Canadian government to take the first steps towards establishing a new national park reserve on the Hog Island Sandhills in northwestern PEI. Submitted photo
The creation of a new national park reserve on PEI is one step closer to becoming a reality now that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Canadian government and the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils.
Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard and Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould signed the agreement with Steven Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada, over a virtual announcement on Jan. 19.
The MOU outlines next steps and provides a framework for collaboration as negotiations begin for an establishment agreement for the creation of the new park on the Hog Island Sandhills.
The area is the largest in a series of islands stretching 50 kilometres along the shores of northwestern PEI. Along with Hog Island, the Sandhills are made up of Conway Island and Cascumpec Island. It’s also one of the most ecologically significant coastal dune ecosystems in Eastern Canada and these islands are of important cultural and historic significance to the Mi’kmaq of Prince Edward Island.
The new park is to be given the Mi’kmaq name Pituamkek.
Chief Bernard said Pituamkek is a very special place for the Indigenous people of PEI.
“Many of us grew up hearing stories about it and went there with our parents and grandparents to fish eels, oysters, to pick berries and run along endless sandy beaches,” she said. “We would often camp there. Those were the special times that live on in my memory.”
Chief Bernard said the Mi’kmaq people of PEI have been discussing for many years of formally protecting Pituamkek.
“So its nature and Mi’kmaq archaeological sites and its beautiful landscapes will be here, protected and preserved, for future generations,” she said. “It will be a place where our Mi’kmaq connection with the land and our traditions can continue. And where we also may choose to share it with visitors to this area of the province in a respectful and appropriated way.”
The creation of the Pituamkek National Park Reserve will be the first national park reserve to contribute to the federal government’s commitment to create 10 new national parks by 2025.
“I realize there’s still so much work to be done to officially have an establishment agreement in place, but I know that we all agree this is the right time for such work to be completed and to formalize our commitments,” said Chief Bernard. “I look forward the next time that we are together to announce a formal parks establishment agreement making Pituamkek a national park reserve.”
