The rising interest of people growing their own food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant demand at the O’Leary Farmers Co-op Feed Mill has gone up.
“A lot of people are keeping their own animals now,” said mill manager Hilton MacLennan. “Lot’s of backyard chickens. A fair amount of pigs. People raising their own food since COVID hit.”
He added with Tignish no longer having a feed mill in operation, that has led to increase business for the mill in O’Leary too.
In 2020, the mill produced 280 tonnes of feed and sales doubled.
“It’s taken off and we’re up again this year,” said Mr MacLennan. “Which is good.”
All that production last year was done using the mill’s old commercial grain mixer, which was installed in the 1960s. Since the old mixer was nearing the end of its time, the feed mill decided to make the investment and purchase a new one. And just as Mr MacLennan had ordered the new mixer for the mill the old one broke down.
“Pretty much got the life out of it,” he told Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson, whose department provided funding to help the feed mill purchase its new commercial grain mixer.
Mr Thompson, along with other guests, were invited to O’Leary to see the new mixer in action on July 22.
The new mixer was installed about a month ago and makes creating feed with molasses easier.
“The other one was an upright, which took all the feed upwards, which when we put molasses in it made it very hard on the machine,” said Mr MacLennan. “It wasn’t made for that. But with this machine now, we can actually add more molasses.”
Feed made with wet molasses is popular among those who own horses because it’s a sweet taste the animals like and it’s great for their coats.
“We use to do a dry feed, but it wasn’t as good of a product,” said Mr MacLennan.
A gravity feeder keeps the job of adding the molasses hands free. Some other mixers pump in the molasses as it mixes.
“A lot less moving parts this way,” said Mr MacLennan.
Mr MacLennan said the mill tries to source everything they need locally, including the grain it uses, buying from area farmers.
“We try to keep as much local because we depend on the local,” he said. “If we don’t have the local, we’re not here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.