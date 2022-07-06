PEI’s diverse cultural identities were on full display in Alberton on July 3 as residents and visitors alike came together in celebration of multiculturalism for the annual DiverseCity Festival.
Taking place on the section of Main Street between Church Street and Poplar Street, the celebrations kicked off with performances of a grass dance, a snake dance, and the Strong Woman Song by the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors.
For henna artists Kajal Bhatt and her friend Niyati Patel, the festival was a chance to come to a part of the Island they had never been to before.
“The town is so beautiful, and people are so welcoming. It’s so nice to be here,” said Ms Bhatt. “This is really very great that they are gathering all the cultures together, and everybody is enjoying it, and everybody’s getting to know about the different culture and adopting it. So it’s really very nice.”
The two women are originally from Gujarat, India, but recently received their permanent residency status after moving to PEI in 2018. Ms Bhatt said the two are planning to stay on PEI because they love it so much, noting how PEI so beautiful, quiet, and the people here are very welcoming and very generous.
Overall, weather was great, but rain started to fall partway through the afternoon. Still, that wasn’t enough to stop festivities, though people did temporarily seek shelter where they could.
Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to experience examples of cultures from Cuba, Japan, Korea, Poland, and more, but one of the highlights of the event was Rush: Bahamian Culture, a group based out of Halifax.
Marching up from the corner of Main Street and Poplar Street, you couldn’t miss the band as they performed. Bedecked and bejewelled in bright and sparkling traditional masks and costumes, contrasted by the stark white clothing underneath, the group was loud, vibrant, and joyous.
To Kelly Herget, festivals like this are important for urban and rural areas alike.
“Being exposed to different cultures and realizing that people are the same no, matter where they come from, it’s just nice to meet people with different backgrounds,” she said. “The opportunity to attend events like this are kind of few and far between, so it’s nice to have this to fill in the gaps.”
Most of the day’s events were fun and lighthearted, but there were more serious aspects of the festival. Before the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors began their performance, member Julie Pellissier-Lush shared a short poem, ‘The Shell and The Sand’ about her feelings following the initial discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former residential school in Kamloops, BC.
The Canadian Race Relations also featured three skits, one of which highlighted the mircoaggressions members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other People of Colour) community continually face, including comments like ‘I’m so tan I look black’, and experiences of people walking up to them and touching their hair without asking permission, asking if their hair is real, where they come from and not being satisfied with the response if they say somewhere local.
“Personally speaking as someone who has lived in West Prince most of his life, I can’t say enough about what a tremendous thing, the influx of people who have come from various places around the world, has meant to West Prince,” said John Maynard, past president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. “We are rejuvenated. Our schools are more full, our stores are busier, and our life is better as a result of the influx of people from various cultures and various countries from around the world.”
