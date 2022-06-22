Concerns over COVID are still very real, but most people are looking forward to a return to a sense of normal this summer.
Here on PEI, that means attending local festivals.
These annual events fill the long, hot days of summer with activities, talent shows, pageants, parades, spectacle and memories.
Festivals don’t only just offer Islanders a source of fun and entertainment all summer long, but many of them act as fundraisers, supporting various projects in their respectful communities.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival season on PEI has been greatly impacted.
Over the last two summers, festival organizers have done their best to accommodate and follow public health restriction. Sometimes that has meant events being cancelled, postponed or scaled back.
With the lifting of public health restrictions on PEI this spring, this will be the first summer since the onset of the pandemic that festival organizers will have the freedom to plan proper, full scaled events.
Festival committees are made up of dedicated volunteers who spend a lot of time and effort in making these events special. The roller coaster ride that has been the last two summers probably placed a lot of added stress on these committees.
All those involved in planning these festivals over the last two years should be applauded for their efforts. These volunteers have done their best to keep these events going in the face of a global pandemic and public health orders.
The best way any of us can reward that hard work is attending festival events, if a person feels safe to do so.
Summer festivals are an important aspect of life in West Prince. They offer a chance to step away from the fishing boat, the tractor, from behind the desk and enjoy quality time with family, friends and community.
These festivals not only draw local residents, they attract tourists looking to experience Island life and plenty of those originally from West Prince choose to make a trip home during these times.
After two difficult summers, these festivals will need everyone’s support more than ever.
