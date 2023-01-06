Flag

Jo-anne Wallace, in her role as Chef de Mission for Team PEI, accepts the Canada Games flag from Chairman of the Canada Games Council during the closing ceremonies of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara. The upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games on the Island, scheduled from February 18 to March 5, will mark the Fortune Cove resident’s fifth time as the Chef de Mission for PEI. Submitted photo

As the Chef de Mission for Team PEI, it was an unbelievable moment for Jo-anne Wallace when she was handed the Canada Games flag while on stage during the closing ceremonies of the 2022 summer games in Niagara.

“It was passed from the host Niagara to the Chair of the Canada Games Council then it was passed to me and then I passed it to the chairs of the host society of PEI,” said the Fortune Cove resident. “Our athletes were all up front with their green on just screaming. It was pretty emotional.”

Red Deer

Fortune Cove resident Jo-anne Wallace working at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta as the Chef de Mission for Team PEI. Ms Wallace has been consistently involved with the Canada Games since 2001. The upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games on PEI will be her last. Submitted photo

