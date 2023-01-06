Jo-anne Wallace, in her role as Chef de Mission for Team PEI, accepts the Canada Games flag from Chairman of the Canada Games Council during the closing ceremonies of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara. The upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games on the Island, scheduled from February 18 to March 5, will mark the Fortune Cove resident’s fifth time as the Chef de Mission for PEI. Submitted photo
Fortune Cove resident Jo-anne Wallace working at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta as the Chef de Mission for Team PEI. Ms Wallace has been consistently involved with the Canada Games since 2001. The upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games on PEI will be her last. Submitted photo
As the Chef de Mission for Team PEI, it was an unbelievable moment for Jo-anne Wallace when she was handed the Canada Games flag while on stage during the closing ceremonies of the 2022 summer games in Niagara.
“It was passed from the host Niagara to the Chair of the Canada Games Council then it was passed to me and then I passed it to the chairs of the host society of PEI,” said the Fortune Cove resident. “Our athletes were all up front with their green on just screaming. It was pretty emotional.”
The upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games here on the Island, scheduled from Feb 18 to March 5, will mark Ms Wallace’s fifth time as the Chef de Mission for PEI. They will also be her last as a member of the mission staff.
Led by the Chef de Mission, the mission staff of any team are the main link between the host society, the Canada Games Council and the provincial delegation.
“They all have so much information they need to pass along they could never deal with every team individually across the country,” explained Ms Wallace.
Providing information to coaches, managers and provincial sport organization liaisons through ongoing communication prior and during the Games, the mission staff organize everything from accommodations, meal services, transportation to and while at the Games and any information specific to each sporting competition.
“The Canada Games are such a big event,” said Ms Wallace. “They’re just a monster. There’s like 22 sports, all holding a national event at the same time in a small jurisdiction, so there’s a tremendous amount of logistics. It’s logistics after logistics and I’m trying to keep all of that flowing.”
Ms Wallace has been consistently involved with the Canada Games since 2001 and has been Chef de Mission for three winter games - 2011 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, 2015 in Prince George, British Columbia and 2019 in Red Deer, Alberta. In 2022, after the Games were postponed due to COVID-19, she was the Chef de Mission for the Canada Summer Games in Niagara.
Although Ms Wallace herself has never had the opportunity to be an athlete at the Canada Games, she has played sports all of her life and has competed at the national level in hockey and softball. She’s also currently the Western Region Coordinator for Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity for the Department of Health and Wellness.
Ms Wallace said while figuring out the logistics for such a massive event can be a challenge the excitement of the Games themselves make it worthwhile.
“They fill you with energy and if you love sport, it has all these elements that come together that make it a wonderful experience,” she said.
When it comes to the athletes, Ms Wallace said the mission staff talks to them about setting realistic goals while competing at the Games. And while she marvels at how competitive these young PEI athletes are, she also enjoys watching them having an overall wonderful experience at the Games.
“There’s no other country in the world that does this for this level of athlete,” she said. “It’s an extremely special thing to be part of a multi-sport games.”
She added participating in the opening ceremony and living in the athletes village are just as important as competing and medaling.
“Our role is very much to make sure their experiences are as good as possible and they are aware, through our team officials, of everything that is happening around them,” said Ms Wallace.
Looking forward to seeing Island athletes compete in front of a hometown crowd, Ms Wallace said she feels very lucky to have been able to experience the Canada Games as a member of the mission staff for Team PEI over the past two decades.
“When you go to a Canada Games you really get a flavour of the host community because the people you meet are mostly volunteers from the community,” she said. “That’s why I always say don’t forget to thank the volunteers because the Games don’t happen without the volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.