Close up

The names of soldiers who fought and died fighting during the First World War are listed on the cenotaph at Lennox Island First Nation. Thirty-six people from the community fought in the First World War, including Dan Mitchell, who, at the age of 13, was the youngest person from the community to volunteer for enlistment. Jillian Trainor photo

As National Indigenous Remembrance Day draws nearer, the cultural director of the Lennox Island Mi’kmaq Culture Centre reflects on the soldiers from her community who served in various conflicts over the last century.

“Many members from the community of Lennox Island, men, women, and even boys enlisted to serve in Canada’s wars,” said Jamie Thomas. “There were 36 in the First World War, 34 in the Second World War, and seven in Korea. There was even one that went to Vietnam.”

Cenotaph

The cenotaph at Lennox Island First Nation recognizes soldiers from the community who served and fought in the various global conflicts of the last century, including the First World War, Second World War, and the Korean War. Thirty-two members of the community served during the First World War, 34 served in the Second World War, and seven fought in the Korean War. One resident of the community also volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War. Jillian Trainor photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.