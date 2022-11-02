The names of soldiers who fought and died fighting during the First World War are listed on the cenotaph at Lennox Island First Nation. Thirty-six people from the community fought in the First World War, including Dan Mitchell, who, at the age of 13, was the youngest person from the community to volunteer for enlistment. Jillian Trainor photo
The cenotaph at Lennox Island First Nation recognizes soldiers from the community who served and fought in the various global conflicts of the last century, including the First World War, Second World War, and the Korean War. Thirty-two members of the community served during the First World War, 34 served in the Second World War, and seven fought in the Korean War. One resident of the community also volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War. Jillian Trainor photo
As National Indigenous Remembrance Day draws nearer, the cultural director of the Lennox Island Mi’kmaq Culture Centre reflects on the soldiers from her community who served in various conflicts over the last century.
“Many members from the community of Lennox Island, men, women, and even boys enlisted to serve in Canada’s wars,” said Jamie Thomas. “There were 36 in the First World War, 34 in the Second World War, and seven in Korea. There was even one that went to Vietnam.”
Likely the youngest person to enlist was Dan Mitchell, who enlisted to serve in the First World War when he was 13 years old. He immediately went overseas. While the statistics are difficult to determine, it’s estimated that over 4,000 Indigenous people served in that war, with one in three able-bodied people volunteering in some areas. Some communities, including Head of the Lake Band in British Columbia, had every many between the ages of 20 and 35 enlist.
Because they weren’t considered citizens of Canada, Indigenous people weren’t eligible for conscription, nor were they allowed to vote, but that didn’t stop them from signing up for service. In total, it’s believed over 12,000 Indigenous people served in the First and Second World Wars, and the Korean War. Approximately 300 Indigenous soldiers died during these conflicts.
Dan Mitchell wasn’t the only member of Lennox Island First Nation to volunteer to serve in the First World War.
“Charlie Caplin was one of the men of Lennox Island who enlisted in the First World War,” said Ms Thomas. “He and others from the community were killed in action, (including) Peter Knockwood, John W. Labobe and Private Louis Toney.”
Taking place on Nov. 8, National Indigenous Veterans Day began in Winnipeg, 1994 when Indigenous veterans weren’t recognized in Remembrance Day events and activities. It’s now celebrated in many communities across the country.
While Indigenous soldiers served as snipers and scouts in the First World War, and did so again in the Second World War, they also took on new tasks during the latter conflict. Known as Code Talkers, Indigenous soldiers translated sensitive radio messages, which would be received by another code talker and translated back into English so they could be understood by the recipients. These codes were translated into a variety of languages, including Cree, Assiniboine, Mohawk, and more, so if these codes were intercepted by the enemy, they would have been indecipherable.
Though they volunteered, Indigenous solders were forced to overcome a lot of challenges in order to serve, including learning a new language, adapting to cultural differences, and sometimes traveling from remote communities in order to actually enlist. Unfortunately, the challenges didn’t end there.
“I haven’t heard any of them speak directly to me but I know their service came with a cost,” said Ms Thomas. “I’ve heard the story of Lawrence Maloney who ended up with the imprint of a rifle butt on his head because he was in a German prison camp while serving. They were able to fight along side other service members but couldn’t go in and have a drink with them. When they came back they were treated different and it was difficult for them to access their pensions.”
While there are no specific plans to host anything in Lennox Island, Abegweit First Nation will be holding an event on National Indigenous Remembrance Day, and some members of Lennox Island First Nation plan on attending the event.
As Canadians continue in efforts to recognize the history and culture of Indigenous people, Ms Thomas stressed the importance of recognizing and observing this day as well.
“Our Mi’kmaq veterans fought for the freedom like all others who enlisted,” she said. “History shows that this country that they were fighting for treated them unjustly, took away their land and their own freedom, but still they fought. They made the supreme sacrifice for their brothers and sisters and their non-Indigenous comrades.”
