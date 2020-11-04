The West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG) is putting an emphasis on financial donations this year as the committee gears up to once again provide help to families in need this holiday season.
With COVID-19, and keeping safety protocols in mind, the WPCHG had to make many adjustments for this upcoming holiday season, like pre-ordering a lot of the items needed to make the hampers. They have also decided to focus on asking for monetary contributions instead of food donations this year.
“We made whatever changes necessary to guarantee the Christmas Hampers went out this year,” said Corina Bolo, spokesperson for the group.
The group has already approached the four main grocery stores in the region to see if they could help by creating pre-packaged boxes of non-perishables food items that will be used for the hampers.
Ms Bolo said all four stores jumped at the chance to provide this service and are finding ways to keep the cost of the boxes down as much as possible by monitoring weekly sales from now to when the hampers are packed.
Local producers will also be donating produce like apples, oranges, onions, turnip and potatoes. The hampers will also have items like milk, bread, eggs or cheese. Each hamper will also be personalized for each family.
The WPCHG is a sub-committee of the West Prince Caring Cupboard with representatives from various charitable groups in West Prince. The committee came together to streamline the distribution of Christmas hampers in the West Prince area.
This year the WPCHG are anticipating they will be packing 300 hampers.
Applicants are being asked to find the group nearest their home address when applying for a hamper and the WPCHG urges everyone who is applying to do so by Dec. 3 so no one is missed.
When considering a financial contribution, $15 will provide a hamper with milk, bread, egg or cheese, while $25 will provide a turkey, $60 provides a box of non-perishables and $100 feeds a family for the holidays.
Donations can be made by contacting Corina Bolo or emailing the West Prince Caring Cupboard at wpcaringcupboard@gmail.com.
