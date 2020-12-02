Developmental growth at Community Inclusions Ltd is being hampered by the consistent need to secure funding for its operations.
That’s what the chair for the organization’s board of directors indicated in his report to stakeholders during Community Inclusions annual general meeting.
Ethel Ellsworth-Gallant read the report from Chair Ralph MacNeill, who was present remotely that evening, to those who attended the AGM at the O’Leary Legion on Nov. 24.
Although Community Inclusions fared well this past fiscal year, over the past number of years the organization has not been as fortunate, said Mr MacNeill in his report.
“We do appreciate the Department of Social Development and Housing’s willingness to help us with early advances on our core funding installments, though for much of the year our cash-flow challenges were less than in previous years,” he said.
Community Inclusions is a non-profit organization in West Prince that provides supports to adults aged ( 18-65 ) with intellectual disabilities, ranging from residential, employment, supportive and recreational.
With the board, the executive director and administrative support staff spending countless hours on important financial matters, other areas have been neglected because of this, such as long-term planning, and policy for more complex care needs and services, said Mr MacNeill.
“A couple of years ago our organization, and others like us, started to engage in a process to revamp the funding model with the Department of Social Development and Housing,” he reported. “There are still some questions regarding the process, however, we are hopeful that it will provide some much-needed stability to our finances.”
Despite these financial challenges, the organization continues to provide valuable support to its clients, said Mr MacNeill.
He said support from various partnerships with all three levels of government - provincial, federal and municipal - as well as community groups and private donations help Community Inclusions to continue to carry out its work throughout the year.
“We are very appreciative of this support,” he said.
Mr MacNeill said in his report Community Inclusions continues to be challenged, at times, with aging residents and their growing needs.
“There is need for long-term planning around this issue, one that involves our partners across PEI as this a provincial challenge, and ultimately, a national one as well,” he said. “It is a fact that as our clients are living longer, and as they age, their needs become more complex.”
Like other workplaces, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted services at Community Inclusions and the organization had to adapt to meet the challenges bought on by the pandemic.
Their day programs closed in mid-March, in accordance with Chief Public Health Office, and not long after their day services and employment unit closed, with staff reallocated to help support residential staff.
“Both sets of staff remained in contact with their clients on a regular basis and did social distance visits when possible,” said Mr MacNeill.
For a period, staff with the organization worked from home and at Community Inclusions main offices in O’Leary. They also worked when needed at the organization’s day service sites in Tignish and O’Leary.
“A heart felt thank you goes out to our residential staff for their efforts during this very stressful time, and for all of our other stuff for stepping up in the supportive role they played, which also included administrative staff,” said Mr MacNeill.
Mr MacNeill said Community Inclusions is exploring adding an assistant position to work with their Residential Services Coordinator because, with the organization adding four new residential homes in the past 10 years, all of these sites are being managed only by one staff member.
Mr MacNeill concluded his report by thanking the entire staff of Community Inclusions.
“Though we had a relatively normal operating year, it was anything but that mid-March onward,” he said. “We commend our staff for pulling together during a most stressful time and ensuring that our organization continued to offer this especially important service to the vulnerable population that we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.