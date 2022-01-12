For many, the beginning of a new year brings a lot of promise and the hope for change.
Unfortunately, with the surge of COVID-19 cases on PEI and concerns over the Omicron variant, it’s been a stressful start to 2022.
Many people are working from home again, opening of schools have been delayed following the holiday break and online learning is back. Folks are balancing a lot right now and stress levels are no doubt at an all-time high.
The term self-care is not a new concept and was being discussed way before the pandemic began. However, practicing self-care has become even more important because of the pandemic. While it’s not always easy, especially during trying times, practicing self-care is important.
Self-care doesn’t mean a person is being self-indulgent or selfish. It simply means taking care of yourself so you can be healthy, well, do your job, help and care for others and do all the things you need to and want to accomplish in a day.
Engaging in self-care regularly could help a person put their best foot forward. It requires a person to check in with themselves and ask themselves how they are doing.
Having a regular self-care routine can reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, improve energy, and more. Self-care includes everything related to staying physically healthy, including hygiene, nutrition, and seeking medical care when needed. It’s about finding and doing the things that bring joy to a person’s life.
Self-care could be taking a weekly bubble bath, saying ‘no’ to things that cause unnecessary stress, prioritizing sleep, adopting an exercise routine, eating healthy, spending time in nature. It doesn’t have to be big or take a lot of time. Keep it simple. Go for a short walk, read a chapter in a book, watch an episode of your favourite television show or listen to your favourite song. Whatever it takes for someone to slow down, reset and take a moment for themselves.
We could all use some self-care right now, especially during these stressful times.
