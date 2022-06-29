Had someone ask me if I write all the weekly articles for the Graphic and where I get the ideas from. Most of the ideas for articles come from being on the gym floor daily. There is so much you can learn about fitness, training and nutrition. As with anything the more you practice it the better you will become at it.
I always instill in someone who is just starting to train to learn the basics. Don’t get overwhelmed by all the equipment and techniques, by all the nutritional do’s and don’ts. Once you master the basics you can move on to more exercises, more advanced techniques. Your training will evolve to be a workout that suits your body, likes and time frame. There are an infinite number of ways to train and no single way suits everyone.
Prefer dumbbells over barbells? Both work excellent. Like super setting rather than straight sets? That’s Ok too. It’s what works for you. Same with nutrition. There is no one solution that fits everyone. There are no specific foods that you have to eat. If you don’t like a certain protein, carbohydrate or essential fat food simply substitute it for something that you do like as long as you are still within your protein/carb/fat percentages. Same with your training schedule. It can vary to suit your personal schedule. Many people will train three to five days a week when they have the time during the year. Then when they get into a busier time they cut it back to two to three days a week. You can easily maintain results training two days a week on the right schedule.
The longer you train and the more experience you get the better understanding you will have of how the whole lifestyle works. Just as you do, your training will evolve from what you learn on the gym floor. Your exercise form will get better, your mental concentration and focus will improve and you will be able to get more out of each exercise session without increasing the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.