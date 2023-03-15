“Tignish Dramatic Club maintained their enviable reputation on St. Patrick’s night before a capacity audience in St. Mary’s Hall by putting on one of the most interesting and entertaining plays ‘Flanagan’s Fortune’. In three acts of drama and comical situations, the players exceeded all previous efforts in this line and the large audience enjoyed the show, the music and the specialties to the full.” - The Guardian, March 20, 1952.
As an amateur organization composed of all local talent, they are capable of putting on a play which does justice to their ability and shows a fine sense of balance. The play was under the skillful guidance of Father Denis Gallant and parts were taken by the Misses Elaine Shea, Dora Perry, Irene Gaudet, Judith Arsenault, Elmer Gillis, Omer Bernard, Frankie LeClair and Ray McKinnon. The make-up artist was Miss Priscilla Gavin who did a splendid job, while the music of the Tignish Orchestra was under the direction of Mrs. Frances Fraser, a guarantee of good music with Irish airs predominating. Specialties comprised tap-dancing by two lassies Misses MacAlduff and Richard; a duet by Mrs. Fred Fitzgerald and Mrs. Ralph Arsenault, the singing sisters of Tignish. Irish songs by nine Convent girls headed by Miss Paula Gillis and a step-dancing by Anthony Perry, champion of Prince Edward Island.
Mr. J B Morrissey, as announcer and Master of Ceremonies, thanked the players for their splendid program and complimented them on their performance as well as those who took part in the specialties, and the extra-large audience all of which contributed to the great success of the enterprise. The opinion of many who attended was that a repeat performance in the near future would attract another record-breaking audience.
Three act St. Patrick’s play presented at Alberton
Safety First, a three-act farce was presented in Alberton Women’s Institute Hall last evening (18 March, 1952) by players of the Sacred Heart Church directed by Rev. W E Monaghan. The leading role of the play is an inoffensive young husband, Jack Montgomery, who falls into trouble with the law after trying to rescue a Turkish maiden from the hands of the police. He and his chum, Jerry, visit the maiden, but all are arrested and sentence to 30 days in jail. In order to keep the disgrace from Jack and Jerry’s wife the boys concoct a story that they have gone on a boat trip and the scheme works.
In the second act the ladies have received word from the steamboat company that Jack and Jerry are not on board and have probably been washed overboard and drowned. They go into deep mourning for the loved ones they never hope to see again. Jack and Jerry in jail know nothing of this and at the end of 30 days prepare to describe their wonderful boat trip, but it takes some tall explaining to show they were not drowned. In the third act the tangle is straightened out after a series of laughable events.
The cast of characters were Dr. G L Keefe, Jack Barrett, Everett Shea, George O’Connor, Alf Foley, Miss Florence Keefe, Mrs. R D MacKinnon, Miss Mary Gillis, Miss Evelyn Kinch and Mrs. E E Larter. A male quartet comprised of Perley Hardy, Roy Leard, Gordon Coffin and Cyril Leard sang ‘Oft in the Stilly Night’ and ‘Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.