Allan MacRae

“Tignish Dramatic Club maintained their enviable reputation on St. Patrick’s night before a capacity audience in St. Mary’s Hall by putting on one of the most interesting and entertaining plays ‘Flanagan’s Fortune’. In three acts of drama and comical situations, the players exceeded all previous efforts in this line and the large audience enjoyed the show, the music and the specialties to the full.” - The Guardian, March 20, 1952.

As an amateur organization composed of all local talent, they are capable of putting on a play which does justice to their ability and shows a fine sense of balance. The play was under the skillful guidance of Father Denis Gallant and parts were taken by the Misses Elaine Shea, Dora Perry, Irene Gaudet, Judith Arsenault, Elmer Gillis, Omer Bernard, Frankie LeClair and Ray McKinnon. The make-up artist was Miss Priscilla Gavin who did a splendid job, while the music of the Tignish Orchestra was under the direction of Mrs. Frances Fraser, a guarantee of good music with Irish airs predominating. Specialties comprised tap-dancing by two lassies Misses MacAlduff and Richard; a duet by Mrs. Fred Fitzgerald and Mrs. Ralph Arsenault, the singing sisters of Tignish. Irish songs by nine Convent girls headed by Miss Paula Gillis and a step-dancing by Anthony Perry, champion of Prince Edward Island.

