Janet Ogilvie had planned on launching her new brand of sock yarn at the 2022 PEI Fibre Festival, but the arrival of Post Tropical Storm Fiona forced organizers to cancel the event this year. Ms Ogilvie said event organizers are offering refunds, but her intent is to participate again next year, so she asked that her funds be used as a credit instead. The festival is one of many that had to be postponed or outright cancelled because of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, which hit PEI in the very early morning hours of Sept. 24. Jillian Trainor photo
When Scott Smith realized the Neighbour-2-Neighbour event on Sept. 24 would have to be cancelled because of the arrival of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, he was so devastated he wanted to cry.
“There was so much excitement built up around it. It was going to be such an amazing day, and I really felt like we needed it,” said the Western PEI Community Navigator. “I feel like we haven’t had the neighborliness that we had before COVID. We’ve had people doing good deeds, and acts of kindness, and stuff like that. But that whole ability to come together, to be together, to get to talk with one another and get to really know your neighbors, there’s been that disconnect.”
Mr Smith said the Neighbor -2-Neighbor was an opportunity for all community members to get together and celebrate the growing cultural diversity in West Prince, and just give residents an opportunity to know their neighbors as the region continues to grow as a rural Island community.
He said this year organizers were especially wanting to thank all the health care workers in the region, because they know these workers have been stressed and going above and beyond to do everything they do. To not be able to do any of that all of a sudden, not because of anything related to COVID-19, but because of a big storm, was one of the saddest aspects of cancelling.
The Neighbour-2-Neighbour event wasn’t the only event that had to be either cancelled or postponed because of Fiona. The Street Feast block party in Charlottetown, the 2022 Harvest Home Festival in Rollo Bay, PEI Beer Festival, and local events like the Rufus Run and Redneck Roundup from the A&E Legacy Foundation also couldn’t go ahead as originally planned.
Janet Ogilvie of Green Gable Alpacas in Birch Hill was both a vendor and a sponsor of the 2022 PEI Fibre Festival. Part of her disappointment is the fact that small businesses will be impacted as a direct result of Post Tropical Storm Fiona.
Held at the Delta Hotel in Charlottetown, the weekend festival was set to bring in people from around the globe, including some well known individuals in the knitting community. There were going to be workshops all throughout that Friday and Saturday, and a vendor marketplace open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.
“The vendors are small vendors, and for a lot of those vendors, this would have been their huge event for the year,” she said. “This is where they’re going to lay it all on the table, they’re spending as much as they’ve got to take everything that they can to this event, because they’re going to sell it, and they didn’t get the opportunity to do that.”
Ms Ogilvie estimates she personally had spent thousands of dollars in preparation for the festival, where she had planned on launching her new brand of sock yarn.
In the week leading up to the event, organizers kept vendors up to date on the plans for the festival. Initially, the plan was to go ahead, asking vendors to let them know if they could come up early to start the vendor marketplace a little earlier. By Thursday, the day before Fiona’s arrival, news of the festival’s cancellation was announced, something Ms Ogilvie was grateful for.
“Thursday morning, I was struggling to figure out whether or not I was still going to go,” she said. “I wasn’t concerned for my safety, because I thought being at the Delta would be a safe place to be. I was concerned about leaving my farm and my animals in the care of a farm sitter during it. I’m grateful that everybody’s safe, and in the end, (the product) is still going sell, it’s just a matter of when it’s going to sell. I’ve been busy trying to update the website with all the new stuff and just making it known that it’s available for anybody who’s interested.”
While the Fibre Festival will go ahead next year, Neighbour-2-Neighbour is something that only happens every two years, and it can’t be postponed to later this year because of the sheer size of it.
There were a total of 73 confirmed booths from residents, community groups, community organizations, service members, businesses, and more, all of whom were going to be set up at Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena and the grounds of the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton.
“We thought we had the best location for it all because we had multiple buildings if we needed to implement some separation for Health PEI protocols to be more socially distanced and spread things out,” said Mr Smith. “We had four different buildings, the main hall and the dining hall, and the barns, and other building that we could use and spread out all the activities over. We were really hoping for the kids activities, inflatables, and the cotton candy and popcorn and ice cream machines and the beach goats were going to be coming, and we were going to have them out all over the yard in different areas. We were going to utilize the space to the maximum, and that’s why it was the perfect location.”
Because the ice has to be installed at the arena, it’s no longer a venue option, and there aren’t any other venues that can accommodate the event.
“In time, we might be looking at trying to attempt to do some smaller community events,” said Mr Smith. “We’ll regroup once things are settled down and see what we can do for some different events. I do want to give my sincere and deep gratitude to the people willing to come out. It was going to be amazing.”
