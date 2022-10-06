Fiona cancellations

Janet Ogilvie had planned on launching her new brand of sock yarn at the 2022 PEI Fibre Festival, but the arrival of Post Tropical Storm Fiona forced organizers to cancel the event this year. Ms Ogilvie said event organizers are offering refunds, but her intent is to participate again next year, so she asked that her funds be used as a credit instead. The festival is one of many that had to be postponed or outright cancelled because of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, which hit PEI in the very early morning hours of Sept. 24. Jillian Trainor photo

When Scott Smith realized the Neighbour-2-Neighbour event on Sept. 24 would have to be cancelled because of the arrival of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, he was so devastated he wanted to cry.

“There was so much excitement built up around it. It was going to be such an amazing day, and I really felt like we needed it,” said the Western PEI Community Navigator. “I feel like we haven’t had the neighborliness that we had before COVID. We’ve had people doing good deeds, and acts of kindness, and stuff like that. But that whole ability to come together, to be together, to get to talk with one another and get to really know your neighbors, there’s been that disconnect.”

