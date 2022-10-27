Hardware stores

Rodney and Tanya Gaudet, owners of Gaudet’s Engine Repair in Tignish, have received a lot of thanks from residents across the province for all of the help and support they provided in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Along with repairing motors and engines, the business also sells generators, chainsaws, and chainsaw safety equipment as well. Jillian Trainor photo

Hardware stores in the region were busy before Post Tropical Storm Fiona was even a blip on the Island’s radar, but it’s been a different kind of busy in the storm’s aftermath.

Darren MacKinnon, the general manager for the Tignish Co-op, which also operates the Home Hardware stores in Tignish, Alberton and O’Leary, said along with roofing materials, gutter materials, and yard products, a lot of storm prep material is also being sold, including generators.

