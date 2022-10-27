Hardware stores in the region were busy before Post Tropical Storm Fiona was even a blip on the Island’s radar, but it’s been a different kind of busy in the storm’s aftermath.
Darren MacKinnon, the general manager for the Tignish Co-op, which also operates the Home Hardware stores in Tignish, Alberton and O’Leary, said along with roofing materials, gutter materials, and yard products, a lot of storm prep material is also being sold, including generators.
“There’s been a lot of what I’d call discretionary damage, versus the catastrophic damage in other parts of the Island,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of future planning going on with customers, they’re buying generators and getting properly wired for them and all that stuff. So a lot of future preventative maintenance may be going on right now.”
At Kent Building Supplies in Bloomfield, manager Florence Gallant said it’s a similar story, with roofing materials, siding, gas cans, electrical components, and generators being popular items right now.
“Some of the stuff has been hard to get, like generator plugs and different things we sold that we weren’t able to get back in,” she said. “But as far as gas cans, generators, we were able to supply some of those, but certain things we had a hard time to get back in. I think people are shopping where wherever they can get the stuff. Some of the stores locally, they can’t get the same product, so some of our customers have to go to Summerside, or wherever they can to get it.”
Ms Gallant noted damage from Post Tropical Storm Fiona wasn’t as bad in western PEI as it was in eastern parts of the province, but there was still a lot of damage caused by falling trees.
After Post Tropical Storm Fiona, finding a generator wasn’t the only matter residents had to deal with, but also just finding items that were in stock.
Ms Gallant said the store has been waiting for shipments of things like electrical generator plugs to come in.
“We haven’t acquired a whole lot of that yet from our suppliers,” she said. “I thought we’d have them by now, but they’re still not being shipped to us.”
Mr MacKinnon said the Home Hardware stores in West Prince have a strong supply system, and while items have been moving quickly, staff have been keeping on top of matters, and have been working hard to ensure shelves aren’t empty.
At Gaudet’s Engine Repair in Tignish, the business has been busy, not only selling generators, chainsaws, and their accessories, but repairing generator motors as well.
“We’re getting brands, some are coming in and we don’t even know how to spell their names,” said Rodney Gaudet, who owns the business with his wife, Tanya. “There’s so many different people selling generators, and people are buying, and that’s not a question they ask ‘Where do I get this fixed?’ or ‘Who looks after the warranty’ or anything like that. They just buy it because they need it.”
Ms Gaudet said the two wound up coming into the store the evening of Sept. 24, when the winds from Fiona were winding down, to help their customers, and again the next day.
“People drove up from Rustico, we were shipping stuff to East Point, it was really crazy,” she said. “We trained our girls out front how to put chainsaws together because we were selling them so fast.”
Mr Gaudet said they always keep the store overstocked, and put another order of generators in on Sept 25, knowing there would be a need for them in the coming days. He said as soon as people found out they had them in stock, they were pretty much gone.
While chainsaws have been a hot commodity, Mr Gaudet said safety also needs to factor in when purchasing the equipment.
“The thing is to have the proper gear, your cutting boots, your helmet, your face shield, ear protection, gloves, safety pants, so if that chain hits you, all this safety stuff will just stop the chain instantly, rather than (you) getting cut,” said Mr Gaudet. “There’s people in the hospital because of running chainsaws and generators, bad not knowing that the safety side of things. I’m surprised there’s not more courses given out on simple things like that for the homeowner. When we sell our stuff, we explain the safety.”
While the Gaudets have heard of businesses dealing with irate customers in the wake of Fiona, they haven’t dealt with anything like that.
“A lady called crying on the phone, she was trying to do an e-transfer to us just to hold the generator,” said Mr Gaudet. “Tanya was like ‘No, don’t worry, we’ll hold it for you’.”
Ms Gaudet said the business has received a lot of thank yous from the community, especially for the help they’ve been able to provide if someone doesn’t have any family nearby to help out.
“We just tried to do what we could by staying open later and doing things like that,” said Ms Gaudet. “We thank our customers Island-wide for supporting us, we’re appreciative of them. We knew (Fiona) was coming, but nobody thought it was gonna be to that extent where people were worried about their deep freezes, or worried about heat, or all sorts of things.”
