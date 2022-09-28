Alberton Church Street

A tree knocked down by Fiona blocked off Church Street in Alberton. Motorists either attempted driving beneath the tree or taking a detour through the Emma Drive subdivison. Melissa Heald photo

Reception centres across West Prince opened as soon as they could following Hurricane Fiona.

The powerful storm brought heavy rain and high winds over 100 km/h beginning the early morning hours of Sept. 24. At one point, over 80,000 Islanders were out of power.

Rheal Gaudet

Rheal Gaudet saws apart a tree that had fallen onto Route 12, in between Alberton and Tignish, not far from his property. That stretch of road was littered with fallen trees. While the highway was passable, it made for slow and cautious driving. Melissa Heald photo
Tignish Park

No community across PEI was spared from the wrath of Fiona. This large maple tree came down inside Tignish’s Bicentennial Park not far from park’s playground equipment. Melissa Heald photo
Joanna

Joanna Suchoszek rakes up leaves in the yard of her parents’ home in O’Leary. Ms Suchoszek, along with her fiancé, had travelled up from Charlottetown to ride out the storm in West Prince because her parents had a generator. Her sister, Cassidy Suchoszek, was also visiting from British Columbia and staying at the house. Melissa Heald photo
O'Leary Castle

The warehouse at Castle Building Centre in O’Leary was crushed by Fiona’s powerful winds. The wind gusts from Fiona were forecast to be as strong as 150 km/h during the height of the storm. Melissa Heald photo
Chainsaw Ellerslie

Ron Oliver saws through the branches of one of the trees that fell near Kenny’s Dairy Bar in Ellerslie. The owner of the dairy bar said two or three trees were lost because of Hurricane Fiona, and a gate blew off, but the damage is nothing compared to what Dorian caused in 2019. Jillian Trainor photo
JC Beach

The powerful storm surge from Fiona destroyed the seawall at the beach near Jacques Cartier Provincial Park just outside Alberton, tossing stones across the dirt parking lot at the beach’s access point. Melissa Heald photo
O'Leary Power Poles

These trio of power poles were leaning across the O’Leary Road heading towards Knutsford. At one point, over 80,000 Islanders were without power. Melissa Heald photo
Barn Birch Hill

Two barns at the home of Marc Cole in Port Hill were destroyed during Hurricane Fiona. The older of the two barns is estimated to be about 120 years old, while the barn in front is believed to be roughly 75 years old. The barn is still standing, but Mr Cole said the plan is to eventually tear it down. Jillian Trainor photo
Chainsaw Port Hill

Jakob Wheeler trims some of branches off one of the limbs that fell on his family’s property in Port Hill. Jillian Trainor photo
O'Leary Co-op

The siding on the back end of the O’Leary Farmers Market Co-op was completely torn off by Fiona. Melissa Heald photo
Sidewalk Tyne Valley

Debbie Bezanson moved some of the limbs that fell from her trees onto the sidewalk in Tyne Valley following Hurricane Fiona. Some of Ms Bezanson’s trees lost limbs, but are still standing, including the one her daughter plans on being married under. Jillian Trainor photo
Alpacas Birch Hill

Part of the barn roof of Green Gable Alpacas was ripped off during Hurricane Fiona, leaving the young male alpacas without indoor shelter. One of the trees on the farm was also blown over, and while it wasn’t completely uprooted, it will need to be removed. Jillian Trainor photo
Tignish Outdoor Market

The strong winds from Fiona were able to toss these wooden stands made for the Tignish Co-op’s new outdoor market. Melissa Heald photo
Fiona Tree Green Park

A tree leans on power lines at the entrance to Green Park Provincial Park in Port Hill. The sign directing visitors to the ship building museum was also knocked down, but from a distance, the historic Yeo House that’s park of Green Park appears to have little to no damage from Hurricane Fiona. Jillian Trainor photo
Powerlines Northam

Trees falling onto power lines was an issue throughout the province in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Fire departments in West Prince had several calls about tree limbs on power lines in its immediate aftermath. Jillian Trainor photo

