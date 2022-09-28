Reception centres across West Prince opened as soon as they could following Hurricane Fiona.
The powerful storm brought heavy rain and high winds over 100 km/h beginning the early morning hours of Sept. 24. At one point, over 80,000 Islanders were out of power.
The centre in Tignish, located in the town’s fire hall, opened briefly on Saturday evening once the worst of the storm had passed and again on Sunday for a longer duration of time.
The majority of reception centres were offering a place to get warm, charge devices and a chance to have a shower. Some had food available.
Judy Doucette works on the maintenance crew for the Town of Tignish. On Sunday, she was enjoying a hot breakfast at the fire hall while getting ready to help volunteer at the centre.
“It was scary,” said Ms Doucette of the storm. “We have a two storey house. I didn’t want to go up the stairs. It’s all surrounded by maple trees, all a hundred years old and we didn’t lose any. I woke up and I seen branches and I was glad it was just branches.”
Ms Doucette said she wasn’t scared during Post Topical Storm Dorian in 2019, but Fiona was different.
“When you hear 150 km/h winds, I even Googled the highest winds for Dorian, it wasn’t even close,” she said.
Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard was helping the kitchen along with Tignish’s CAO Chancey Gaudette.
“We opened last night (Saturday) at 5:30 and we did supper, we made chilli last night,” said Ms Morrissey Richard, who is the councillor responsible for EMO in the town. “There was people in there to charge their phones and tablets. Some came in and got take out and some ate here and some took showers, it did get well used.”
Heeding the advice from officials, Ms Morrissey Richard said most of Saturday was spent waiting to jump into action.
“We didn’t want to open when they were still saying it was too dangers to be out,” said Ms Morrissey Richard.
Ms Morrissey Richard said they felt better prepared this time than during Dorian.
“We went Friday and picked up a bunch of groceries and stuff so we would be ready, whereas we didn’t do that for Dorian, we only opened a day or so after,” she said. “Once things settled down (during Dorian), the next day they opened up and started feeding people. There was more warning this time.”
The night of the storm, Ms Morrissey Richard said her family didn’t get much sleep.
“My concern is how much damage is going to be around the wharves they’re not seeing just yet,” she said. “It could be underneath. Our wharves are strong, but this was way beyond whatever they expected.”
Ms Morrissey Richard said the reception centre at the fire hall would remain open until everyone had power again.
In O’Leary, the centre was set up in the town complex. They too opened briefly on Saturday and again on Sunday, but with limited hours.
“We are just offering a place where people can basically charge their phone, have a cup of coffee,” said O’Leary Councillor Judy MacIsaac.
People could also have access to the full kitchen at the complex. Later on that evening, the O’Leary Fire Department cooked a spaghetti meal for residents.
Once the storm passed, clean up was on the mind of many.
Fiona knocked down trees, power poles, damaged buildings, tearing off siding from houses and shingles from roofs.
On Sunday, the Suchoszek sisters were busy helping to clean up the yard of their parents’ home in O’Leary.
Joanna Suchoszek, along with her fiancé, had travelled from Charlottetown to spend the weekend with her parents because they had a generator.
“My parents called me on Friday afternoon and said why don’t you come up here,” she said. “The house was shaking pretty badly.”
Her sister, Cassidy, was visiting from British Columbia.
“Woke up in the middle of the night to what sounded like broken glass hitting the windows,” she said. “That’s how hard the wind was blowing the rain. That was different. Never experienced that before.”
Fortunately, there was no major damage done to their parents’ property, expect for a broken back fence and branches and leaves scattered around the yard.
Cassidy said they were very lucky, especially compared to their neighbours across the way, where a large limb from a broken tree was laying on the ground.
Back in Tignish, Ms Doucette said it was nice to see everyone coming together.
“Your neighbours checking up on you, we were checking up on our neighbours,” she said. “It was great to see.”
