Fire departments in West Prince have been seeing a downward trend in nuisance calls on Halloween night, and they aren’t complaining.
“We never turned a tire, it was a very quiet evening,” said Ron Phillips, chief of the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department. “I imagine the weather played a lot in it, and it being a Sunday night and everybody having to work in the morning. That might have been a little bit of the issue too.”
It was a similar situation in Tignish.
Fire Chief Allan Gavin agreed weather was a factor in how quiet it was, but feels it might not be the only factor.
“Hopefully the young people are getting the hint that it is a nuisance for fire services,” he said.
The Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department did receive a call for a fire at an abandoned building, but that was it.
“The last couple of years have been really good for us,” said William Bishop, the department’s chief. “I think a lot of it is education, and people are realizing if we’re gone on a nuisance fire and something major does come along, you just took equipment away from something.”
While things were quiet on Halloween, some departments did have to deal with activity in the lead up to the big night.
On Oct. 21, the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a pile of tires and equipment on fire outside a business on Route 142. Nobody was injured during the incident. Following an investigation from police and the Provincial Fire Marshals Office, it was determined the fire was suspicious in nature. Investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
The department also had a small garbage fire on Oct. 28, and couple of tire fires on Oct. 29.
Social media may also be playing a factor.
Mr Bishop said if someone is hanging out with a group of friends, and the decision is made to burn a bale of hay for example, and someone takes a photo and posts it to social media, that person is held accountable for that decision.
“People are maturing, and I think the teenagers to have other interests than causing that kind of stuff,” said Mr Phillips. “Generally, Halloween isn’t what it used to be. It used to be a release of energy, but now they have all kinds of other ways to do that. It’s not the thrill that it used to be.”
