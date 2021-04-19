A structure fire on Lennox Island over the weekend doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
East Prince RCMP were on scene of the fire on 95 Lobster Row in the early morning hours of April 18.
According to a RCMP press release issued on Monday, the structure was unoccupied at the time and the blaze was extinguished by the Lennox Island Fire Department.
The provincial fire marshal was on scene early Sunday morning to investigate and they have indicated they don’t believe the fire was suspicious.
