Fire Departments

Fire departments in West Prince responded to a few calls Halloween night. Melissa Heald photo

While fire departments in the region have noticed Halloween night has been getting quieter, this year however saw an uptake in activity.

Most calls were minor nuisance fires that were quickly put out without any fire trucks to be on scene, but some departments did have to go out, including the O’Leary Fire Department.

