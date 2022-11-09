While fire departments in the region have noticed Halloween night has been getting quieter, this year however saw an uptake in activity.
Most calls were minor nuisance fires that were quickly put out without any fire trucks to be on scene, but some departments did have to go out, including the O’Leary Fire Department.
“One was a round bale that was on fire, and the second was an old barn that they set fire to,” said O’Leary Fire Chief Ron Phillips. “This particular one, they burned the old abandoned house about two years ago, and this year they got the barn as well.”
The call for the barn fire came in from Alaska around 10 pm, with West Point Fire Department responding as mutual aid. While the departments were fighting the barn fire, the call for the bale fire on Kelly Road came in, which the West Point department responded to because the O’Leary department was still fighting the barn fire. Mr Phillips said he’s very thankful to them for doing that.
The Tyne Valley Fire Department also answered a call for a structure fire, this one in Inverness. The call came in between 9:30 and 10 pm, but the department was able to put it out quickly and without the need for mutual aid.
“Somebody set an old barn on fire in a wooded area and burned quite a bit of the woods and the old barn,” said William Bishop, the department’s chief.
Darrell Graham, deputy chief of the Alberton Fire Department, said Halloween night isn’t like what it was 10 or 15 years ago, and though he’s not sure why that is, it’s something he’s grateful for.
“It frees us up for actual true emergency calls,” he said. “We used to run anywhere from 10 to 15 calls on a Halloween night, from bales of straw on fire to structure fires. Now it’s just the odd tire on fire and that’s very quickly and easily dealt with.”
Mr Graham said the department received three calls over the course of two hours for tire fires, which were easily put out. The Tignish Fire Department also received calls for minor fires which didn’t require any fire trucks on scene.
Allan Gavin, the department’s chief, believes a number of things are at play regarding the decrease in activity, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and recovery efforts from Post-Tropical Storm Fiona.
“Everybody is, I won’t say burnt out, but they’re just mentally fatigued, I guess, waiting for the next thing to happen,” he said.
Halloween took place on a Monday this year, which might normally have been more of a deterrent to some, but weather has been warmer than usual, which some theorize could have kept people out.
“A rainy night’s good for a fire department on Halloween,” said Mr Bishop. “It’s nice that it was a nice evening and the kids had a great time, but rainy, miserable evenings are a lot better for a fire department because it’s harder for them to light the fire. They do their trick or treating and then they go home. If it’s a nice night they tender linger around.”
Each fire department hopes the trend of less activity on Halloween night continues, but there’s frustration these events continue at all.
“I just think it’s time this foolishness ended,” said Mr Phillips. “It’s a dangerous business to fight a barn fire in the middle of the night, especially this one. It was about 1,000 feet off the road and in the brush, so it set fire to the brush and now (the Department of Environment, Energy, and) Forestry is involved as well. If it had been a normal fall that it wouldn’t have spread into the woods, but the weather being the way it was, it did burn probably 100 feet around the whole place, which normally wouldn’t have caught fire, so it was a little riskier that way too.”
