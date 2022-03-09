A house in Conway has been boarded up to protect it from the elements following a fire on March 1. Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a call about the fire after 11 that night, and fought the fire for roughly three hours with the help of the Lennox Island Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Jillian Trainor photo
A Conway man has been displaced from his home following a fire late in the evening on March 1.
“Flames were coming through the middle of the roof, and we fought fire for about two and a half to three hours,” said William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department. “We left about 2:30 or three o’clock in the morning.”
While they wait for a damage appraisal and further help through insurance, the man and his daughter are being helped by volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross in regard to emergency lodging and purchases like food, winter clothing and some other essentials.
Mr Bishop credits the man’s working smoke detector for ensuring everyone in the home got out safely.
“The smoke detector saved his life, probably,” he said. “He had a working smoke detector, and he was awake at the time, but if he hadn’t have been, the smoke detector was going off. Make sure you have a working smoke detector, that’s the biggest thing to take away from it.”
The department received mutual aid from the Lennox Island Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
