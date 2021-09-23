The West Prince RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at a home in Tignish.
In the morning hours of Sept 21, police responded to a report of a home damaged by a fire on Maple Street.
In a news release, police said they learned the fire occurred earlier that morning around 3:30 am, but wasn’t reported immediately.
The fire was deemed an arson by the Prince Edward Island Fire Marshals Office and Members of the Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
The RCMP are asking for the public’s help and anyone with information about this fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Tignish area the morning of the incident are being asked to contact police.
