PEI’s chief fire marshal is reminding Islanders to keep safety in mind as decorating for the upcoming holiday season gets underway.
From holiday lights to Christmas trees, Dave Rossiter advised what to keep an eye on to avoid accidentally starting a fire at home.
“Make sure the lights and all that are up to snuff, that there’s no breakage in any of the circuits, make sure everything is CSA (Canadian Standards Association) approved,” he said. “Any lights that they’re putting up around the home makes sure that the lights are up to snuff, that there’s no breaks or cracks or anything like that, and if bulbs are out, replace them.”
If a person wants to use real candles as part of their decorations, Mr Rossiter said the candles should have a good noncombustible base that can’t be easily tipped over. Residents should also avoid using candles around anything organic, including wreaths.
Ensuring a home’s smoke alarm is working is one of the first things a person should do when they start preparing for the holidays.
“If you didn’t replace your batteries, when the time changed, now’s a good time to do it again just to make sure,” said Mr Rossiter. “Also make sure you have a good carbon monoxide alarm in the home as well, especially homes that have any type of oil fired or fossil fuel fired heating devices. Carbon monoxide is what they call a silent killer. You can’t smell it, you can’t taste it, and you can’t see it.”
When it comes to putting up a Christmas tree, Mr Rossiter said if the tree is real, homeowners should make sure it has a new cut before it’s installed in the house. This means making a new cut at the base, and while that might sound odd, there’s a reason for it.
“If it’s a u-pick tree and you go out and you cut it that day and you put it up, you’re fine, but some trees that are at Christmas tree lots, they might have been cut a week or two weeks prior, and sometimes the sap tends to clog the base of the tree, so it doesn’t get the water that it needs,” he said.
He recommends, if a person can, to make another cut at the base of the tree that way the pores are open allowing the tree to take water much more easily. He added making sure a live tree gets watered daily is also important, as it decreases the chances of it drying out and becoming a fire hazard.
Overloading electrical is also something to be aware of during the holiday season.
“We call them octopuses, where you have about five items plugged in the one small outlet,” said Mr Rossiter. “If you have multiple items, try and get a good sized electrical bar that is able to do that, and make sure that it’s of good quality as well. You can get some cheaper ones out there, and those that even have a circuit in them that when they do overload, they shut off.”
As the price of home heating fuel continues to rise, some Islanders are switching over to things like heat pumps or wood burning appliances. Mr Rossiter said while this is a good thing in terms of energy efficiency, homeowners should make sure the wood burning appliance is approved by their insurance company. The unit should also be approved and installed by someone who is WETT (Wood Energy Technology Transfer) certified.
Homeowners should also burn dry wood instead of green/unseasoned wood because the water vapour within the wood mixes with other gases and particles which then rises up the chimney. Unless the chimney is kept warm and the fire is kept, creosote (a highly flammable and sometimes explosive substance) can form. If it ignites in the chimney, it can burn so hot the fire can crack the chimney pipe or ignite the wood or roof around the pipe.
Following the aftermath of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, generators became a necessity for many Islanders to help keep things like appliances and electronics powered.
“Make sure the hook up that goes to the house has been done by a licensed electrician,” said Mr Rossiter. “If they’re running a generator to run cords into a home, that’s fine. But if they’re actually hooking that generator up to the home electrical circuitry, they have to make sure that that’s been done by a licensed electrician. The other thing is to make sure that the generator, when it’s running, is outside at least 20 to 25 feet away from the home, not near any windows or any doors.”
Mr Rossiter said generators shouldn’t be running inside or down in the basement because of the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. He said some people will build something called a generator box, or soundproof box to keep the generator dry in situations of bad weather, and also to limit the noise.
“The only thing that we really caution you on when you do that is make sure that generator needs combustion air in order to operate for the engine itself,” he said. “Most of the newer ones have carbon monoxide detectors on them, and once that reaches a certain point, they just shut down. The other part of that is to make sure they’re well vented so they don’t build up enough heat that they actually set something close to them on fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.