Fire Marshal

Dave Rossiter, PEI’s chief fire marshal, said ensuring circuits and lighting is up to snuff, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order, and keeping live trees watered are just some of the ways Islanders can help prevent fires over the holiday season. Submitted photo

PEI’s chief fire marshal is reminding Islanders to keep safety in mind as decorating for the upcoming holiday season gets underway.

From holiday lights to Christmas trees, Dave Rossiter advised what to keep an eye on to avoid accidentally starting a fire at home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.