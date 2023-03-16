Lora

Lora Stewart credits her dogs, Posey (left) and Prince for saving the lives of her and her husband after a fire broke out in their home in Montrose on March 9. The house itself was completely destroyed, but fire crews were able to save the barns at the couple’s property, which is also a petting farm. Jillian Trainor photo

Lora Stewart credits her dogs, Prince and Posey, for saving her life and the life of her husband William, after a fire destroyed their home in Montrose in the early morning hours of March 9.

She said the dogs wake him up every night to go outside, and Mr Stewart eventually got out of bed and got dressed, but smelled smoke as soon as he walked out of the room.

Montrose Fire

It didn’t take long for the fire to spread at the Montrose home of Lora and William Stewart. Fire crews were on scene for 11 hours, and it’s believed roughly 300 tanks of water were used, making sure the blaze was put out and there were no hot spots that could potentially flare up. Submitted photo
Fire department

The chimney is one of the few parts of a Montrose home still standing after a fire broke out on the morning of March 9. Members of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department answered the call, staying on scene to ensure any hot spots are put out. Jillian Trainor photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.