It’s the first few days of spring. I get a lot of inquiries every year from people who want to lose weight for summer, but they usually leave it until too late. By starting now, a 10 pound weight loss should be within your reach if you have that much or more to lose. Consistency is important. Try and make the changes needed and stick with them. Here are some things you can do to get you there.
Get moving. Activity of any kind burns calories so get more active. There are basically two different kinds of activity, aerobic and anaerobic. Try and do a little of each. Aerobic is anything that raises your heart rate to its aerobic level and keeps it there for at least 12 minutes. Your aerobic heart rate is 220 - your age times 80 per cent. Many cardiovascular machines now have sensors built into them that will pick up and display your heart rate. If you are doing your aerobic workout without this, simply take your pulse to determine where your heart rate is at. Start off easy with your aerobic workout and gradually increase the time until you are able to do about 20 minutes.
Anaerobic activity involves the voluntary muscles more and does not tax the heart and lungs as much. When done for a long enough period of time in can actually speed up your metabolism. A good example of this would be weight training. By lifting weights you are challenging the muscles in the body. The body reacts to that challenge by becoming stronger, the muscles become denser or toned and the added density increases your calorie burn. Muscle burns calories. Week after week, this can make a significant difference in your fat loss efforts.
Take a good honest look at your eating habits. If you are not making an effort to eat good, you are probably not doing it. Exercising to lose weight is not nearly as effective if you are eating too much of the wrong foods. Processed carbohydrates, sugars, saturated fats and empty calorie foods should be kept to a minimum. Eat more fibrous and starchy carbohydrates, lean proteins and healthy fats. There is much information available on how to make the right eating choices. Do your homework and get started right away.
Once you make the necessary changes make them part of your lifestyle. You should be exercising a few times a week. You should be as active as you can be. You should be eating better and making better lifestyle choices. We all know this, it’s just up to ourselves to make the changes and practice them. The rewards are too great to ignore. Better health, less sickness and disease, more energy and vitality, and the definite possibility of losing that 10 pounds by the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.