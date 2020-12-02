“The season’s first snow storm accompanied by gale force winds dumped seven inches of snow on Prince Edward Island yesterday, 03 December 1958, tied up ferries at Wood Islands and Borden, grounded several scheduled air flights and brought highway traffic throughout the Province to a virtual standstill.” “The Guardian,” 03 December 1958.
“The area west of Summerside was by far the hardest hit section of the Province. Snow fell steadily all day and as the wind picked up heavy drifting brought almost all traffic to a halt. The swirling ground drift filled in ‘cuttings’ almost as fast as government plows could open them, and although some vehicles continued to move, visibility was reduced to only a few feet in the blizzard.”
“The snow began to fall early morning, December 2nd, but no serious trouble was experienced until winds began to pick up about noon. By 12 o’clock winds were hitting 23 mph. in gusts and by two pm had reached a peak of 37 mph in gusts. Last evening, they were being clocked at up to 45 mph in Charlottetown and 47 mph in Summerside. Plows worked into the night to get highways clear but the strong winds continued to pile up high drifts.”
Roads Closed Early
“In West Prince the main highway between Alberton and Elmsdale was closed early in the day and by mid-afternoon most ‘cross’ (side) roads were impassible. The bus on the Charlottetown-Borden route failed to reach Alberton last night. In sharp contrast, no roads were reported closed in the Summerside area and no plows had been dispatched in the East Prince area.”
“Government dispatchers in Charlottetown reported roads in Queens County generally open and travelling good last night, although drifting was causing problems. A total of thirty plows were reported fighting the storm. Main roads in King’s County were reported open for traffic.”
Ferries Tied Up
“The strong winds caused heavy seas in the Northumberland Strait and tied up ferry service. The ‘Abegweit’ made only three of its scheduled five crossings and was kept in dock after making its third trip at 2:30 pm. The regular train from Borden to Charlottetown was running many hours behind schedule. Ferry service between Wood Islands and Caribou, NS was curtailed to only one trip by the high winds. Ferries left from both terminals on their only run at 1 pm.”
“Maritime Central Airways reported cancellation of flights to the Magdalen Islands, the Halifax flight last evening and one of the Moncton flights. The Moncton to Charlottetown flight arrived as scheduled last night.”
Draggers in Danger at Souris
“In the eastern end of the Province heaviest snow was reported between Mount Stewart and St. Peter’s. The bus to Souris, from Charlottetown, was almost two hours late in arriving last night. However, generally roads were passable. The winds of gale force were causing most trouble in Souris where one of eight draggers tied up in port, the ‘Harry G’, broke four of its five mooring ropes and was almost set adrift. It was later secured to the dock by cables. Two-man emergency crews kept a steady vigil on each of the draggers as the tide was still rising and spewing freezing sea water onto the docks and ships.”
“Telephone service was interrupted in Souris and lights blinked on and off for a half hour period in some homes, but did not go out. Telephone and Maritime Electric officials, however, reported no lines were down.”
