“Tignish-Expansion into the fishing industry is booming at Jude’s Point where a freezing and cold storage filleting plant is being erected. The first cold storage was put into operation in 1963.” “The Guardian,” 15 October 1965 by Edith Eldershaw.
“The business of processing lobster and other fish for the Tignish Fisheries began at Jude’s Point forty years ago (in 1925) and since that time the story of the fish industry in the Tignish area has been a story of continued success since the Tignish Fishermen’s Union pioneered the co-operative effort.”
“The large cold storage rooms in the new plant is 30 ft by 80 ft with a 10 ft high ceiling with eight inch fiber glass insulation on the walls and ceiling. The floor is covered with 8 inch black cork dipped in hot pitch, on top of this will be a four inch concrete floor.”
“Other parts of the plant contain a freezing room, storage room for fish, ice holding room with an ice maker installed on the roof of the building; large working room, dry storage room, washrooms, rest room, laboratory and office. The exterior of the building is finished in aluminium.”
Building Filled
“The building is capable of storing more than 500,000 pounds of wet fish and is at the present time well filled up.”
“The fish salted at Tignish Run and left in the vats there for eighteen days can be placed in the new cold storage room for an indefinite period. The fish are taken from the storage room to the factory where they are boned and packaged for shipment. Two railway car loads have already been shipped and three more are ready for shipment that go to Toronto, Virginia, Baltimore, and as far away as the West Indies.”
“Close to 2,000,000 pounds of fish is transported to Jude’s Point by truck, over a three-mile stretch, where a road connecting Jude’s Point and Tignish Run, a distance of three hundred yards, would solve the major transportation problem for the fishermen. Wilson Shea, manager of Tignish Fisheries Co-operative, and the board of directors have been working hard for such a road for quite some time but without success.”
“This along with a bridge across Skinner’s Pond Harbour are two very necessary and important steps that must soon come for the fishermen. At present (1965) there are 110 people employed with the Tignish Fisheries, both men and women. This is believed to be one of the highest number of employees in this kind of business on Prince Edward Island. One million, six hundred thousand pounds of cod fish have been reported caught so far this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.