“Tignish-Expansion into the fishing industry is booming at Jude’s Point where a freezing and cold storage filleting plant is being erected. The first cold storage was put into operation in 1963.” “The Guardian,” 15 October 1965 by Edith Eldershaw.

“The business of processing lobster and other fish for the Tignish Fisheries began at Jude’s Point forty years ago (in 1925) and since that time the story of the fish industry in the Tignish area has been a story of continued success since the Tignish Fishermen’s Union pioneered the co-operative effort.”

