Marlene Chapman is an UPEI graduate student in the Master of Arts in Island Studies program. She is currently working on her thesis research on climate change adaptation in the PEI lobster fishery. Her study includes interviewing PEI lobster fishermen on their perspective on this subject matter as it is not well documented in the academic literature.
“When you look at climate change and climate change adaptation in general as it relates to the fisheries specifically, there’s quite a lot of research and activity happening in that area, but nobody is bringing in the perspective of the fishermen into that,” explained Ms Chapman. “So, my study is actually interviewing fishermen and getting their perspective on adaptation in their industry, their role in that and how do they get to influence decisions and we also spend a little bit of time talking about their observations of climate change, how it may or may not be affecting their industry.”
Ms Chapman said things like the history of lobster industry in the province, how its been regulated over the years and the industries relationship with government has been well documented in the academic literature.
“What I couldn’t find within in that is that voice of the fishermen,” she said. “What is there experience? What are they seeing, what they are concerned about, what they would like to see happen, so my hope is to add the fishermen’s perspective into this conversation about climate change and how it may or may not affect a very important economic and cultural component of our home here in PEI.
A lobster fishermen herself, fishing out of Murray Harbour in eastern PEI with her husband, Ms Chapman has roughly interviewed 12 to 13 fishermen so far, but would like to interview more fishers from the Prince County area.
“We have a little bit of a network, with some people from Tignish and that area of the Island, so I have been able to interview a couple of people from that area, but it’s much harder for me to reach folks in that area and I’m just looking to find away to spread the word locally there that I’m doing this work and people are invited to participate,” she said.
The interviews can be done over the phone, where Ms Chapman asks the subject a serious of questions, with the conversation lasting somewhere between 20-30 minutes.
“Basically we do a lot of talking about how decisions are made in the industry and the role fishermen get to play in that,” she said.
It’s also anonymous, said Ms Chapman.
“In my report, they won’t be referred to by name and there’s no description, it will just be like a fisherman from LFA 25, that’s how they would be described,” she explained. “So, that’s another element that might matter to people.”
Ms Chapman is hoping to interview as many fishermen as she can.
“It’s pretty painless, it’s just a few questions in 20 minutes,” she said.
Those fishermen who might be interested in speaking with Ms Chapman can reach her through her Facebook page or by emailing her at machapman@upei.ca.
