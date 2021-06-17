Some lobster fishers in LFA 24 are questioning why the spring season was extended to July 3 instead of ending at the usually date of June 30.
“It’s been a good year, I don’t think we needed it,” said Scott Hamill, captain of the Shelby Mine, based out of Northport. “Some years, you might need the extension. Next year could be a bad year, catches could be low. I think they should look at the figures, and if everybody is doing good, then don’t give it.”
Originally, the season was set to begin on April 30, but was delayed until May 4 because of poor weather conditions.
The request for the extension came from members of the lobster industry, and was approved by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, but Mr Hamill said a lot of fishers he knows didn’t want the extension either.
In terms of price and catches, fishers have been doing well in that regard. Originally, the season started with most fishers getting between $8.50 and $9, dropping to about $6.50 and $7 after the first week.
“Can’t complain on that end,” said Gordon Hackett, captain of the It Takes Two 06, based out of Seacow Pond. “A lot better than last year, for sure. And there’s still a pandemic on the go, so we’re lucky to get what we’re getting.”
This is second year in a row fishers received an extension to the spring season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 was delayed by two weeks, with fishers going out on May 15 instead of May 1. Prices also left something to be desired, as many fishers were receiving $3.50 for canners and $4 for market sized lobster.
“We got about a week’s extension, and that was pretty good to have that, especially last year with the low price and quotas,” said Parker Culleton, captain of the Stomopin’ Tom, based out of Milligan’s Wharf. “Some days a lot of buyers weren’t even buying.”
Another concern with the extension going into July is the quality of the lobster. As the weather warms up, lobsters start to molt, and the females begin spawning. With talks of a potential increase in carapace size for the 2022 spring season, some fishers feel it’s better to just leave the lobsters where they are for now, and catch them next year.
Though the extension isn’t necessarily welcome, it’s doubtful anyone will be ending their season a few days early.
“We’ll all stay out,” said Mr Hamill. “You’re not going to bring your gear in and everybody else is fishing. Even though I don’t agree with it, I’m not going to land my gear, that’s just the way it is.”
